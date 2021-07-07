SecureTech Launches Top Kontrol YouTube Channel

ROSEVILLE, Minn., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. ( SCTH), an emerging growth company focused on developing and marketing personal and automobile security and safety devices and technologies, announces the launching of a Top Kontrol YouTube Channel to promote and educate the public on the superior capabilities of Top Kontrol anti-theft and anti-carjacking system.



Over the coming weeks and months, SecureTech will be releasing a series of Top Kontrol demonstration videos presently being filmed and edited by Cross Stitch Media to this YouTube Channel.

SecureTech urges its followers and shareholders to visit and subscribe to the Top Kontrol YouTube Channel at youtube.com/channel/UC40dT7GnkbHLdiAy1IRxQMQ.

Kao Lee, SecureTech’s President and CEO, stated, “We are incredibly pleased to be moving forward with our social media marketing and branding plans. The YouTube platform is a powerful social media tool that easily and economically helps us inform and educate car owners around the world about the unmatched capabilities Top Kontrol provides.”

Mr. Lee continued, “Up until now, we have limited our marketing efforts to our local market and word of mouth. By bringing professional video footage of Top Kontrol in action to the YouTube platform, we will exponentially increase our ability to reach potential customers around the globe in a cost-effective manner. This YouTube Channel is just one of many new marketing efforts we intend to roll out this year. I encourage you to subscribe to the Top Kontrol YouTube Channel today to be the first to see each new video as it is released.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is an emerging growth company focused on developing and marketing personal and automobile security and safety devices and technologies – our products preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol®, the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system known that can safely stop a carjacking without any action by the driver. For more information, visit www.securetechinnovations.com and www.topkontrol.com.

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of Management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“SecureTech”) assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or Management’s estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to SecureTech’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report filed on Form 10-K.

Investor Relations

651.317.8990

[email protected]