SCYNEXIS to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann's Virtual 2021 Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced that Eric Francois, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Ladenburg Thalmann’s virtual Healthcare Conference on July 14th, 2021.

Conference Information:

Date:Wednesday, July 14
Time:11:00 -11:25 am ET
Location:Track 2

Investor registration here.

The webcast will be made available for 3 months and can be found on the SCYNEXIS website at: https://www.scynexis.com/news-media/events

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX) is a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to help millions of patients worldwide overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat infections that are becoming increasingly drug-resistant. We are developing our lead asset, ibrexafungerp (formerly known as SCY-078), as a broad-spectrum, systemic antifungal for multiple fungal indications in both the community and hospital settings. The New Drug Application (NDA) for BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on June 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.brexafemme.com. We are also continuing late-stage clinical development of ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent VVC as well as the treatment of life-threatening invasive fungal infections in hospitalized patients. For more information, visit www.scynexis.com.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements contained in this press release regarding expected future events or results are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding: the BREXAFEMME launch update and the second half 2021 commercial plan for BREXAFEMME. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to: BREXAFEMME may not be accepted by physicians and patients at the rate SCYNEXIS expects; risks inherent in SCYNEXIS' ability to successfully develop and obtain FDA approval for ibrexafungerp for additional indications; unexpected delays may occur in the timing of acceptance by the FDA of an NDA submission; the expected costs of studies and when they might begin or be concluded; SCYNEXIS’ need for additional capital resources; and SCYNEXIS' reliance on third parties to conduct SCYNEXIS' clinical studies and commercialize its products. These and other risks are described more fully in SCYNEXIS' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including in each case under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. SCYNEXIS undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
Tel: (646) 970-4681
[email protected]

Media Relations
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
Tel: (646) 970-4688
[email protected]

