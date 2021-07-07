Allegro's New GMR Gear Tooth Speed Sensor Gives Transmission Designers More Options Than Ever Before

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Allegro's New GMR Gear Tooth Speed Sensor Gives Transmission Designers More Options Than Ever Before

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Industry-leading air gap enables increased reliability, efficiency, and design flexibility

Manchester, NH, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) ( ALGM), a global leader in sensing and power solutions for motion control and energy-efficient systems, has introduced a new, state-of-the-art giant magnetoresistance (GMR) speed sensor that measures the rotation of ferromagnetic gears. The ATS19480 speed sensor IC provides a single-channel solution that’s ideal for hybrid and pure electric vehicle transmissions, with use cases extending to two-wheelers, off-road vehicles, and industrial application designs requiring speed-only information.

Combining advanced GMR technology with leading automotive grade algorithms and packaging technology, Allegro now offers a cutting-edge, comprehensive transmission sensor portfolio that addresses the needs of today’s system developers and manufacturers, while leveraging the company’s 20 years of speed sensing expertise, application-specific experience, and technological advancement.

The ATS19480 adds a speed-only protocol to the company’s recently released ATS19580 transmission speed and direction sensor IC, seting a new standard for speed sensing and allowing developers to achieve the highest levels of in-system capability and adaptability. With an industry-leading air gap that’s 50% larger than existing options, it improves design-in flexibility, expands design margin and tolerance capability, and facilitates a wider range of sensor installation locations. This helps reduce system complexity, size, weight, cost, and energy consumption—boosting efficiency and minimizing carbon footprints.

“As our newest single-chip GMR solution for gear tooth sensing, the ATS19480 optimizes performance for emerging electric vehicle applications. It’s unique to the market, and outperforms competing technologies because of the high air gap and level of accuracy,” says Peter Wells, Business Unit Director at Allegro. “Our new speed sensor allows designers to do things that haven’t been possible until now. It can be placed virtually anywhere; transmissions can be smaller and lighter than ever before, which is especially important in applications where designers want the speed-only protocol. It’s a real game changer.”

The ATS19480 sensor follows Allegro’s recent release of the dual-channel ATS19580 IC, the industry’s first fully-integrated GMR speed and direction sensor to offer superior vibration immunity in applications such as automotive transmissions. Both sensors complement Allegro’s ATS19420 and ATS19520 fully-integrated Hall-effect speed sensors, as well as the company’s family of front-biased Hall-effect and GMR products for magnetic target sensing.

High Integration and Superior Algorithms Drive Performance

Monolithic integration makes it possible for the ATS19480 sensor to achieve exceptional in-system performance and highly accurate speed detection. The fully integrated, single overmold package lessens design complexity and simplifies the development process.

Enabling flexible design-in and system compensation, the three-pin single inline package (SIP) houses the IC, magnet, and EMC protection. The precision assembly optimizes IC-to-magnet positioning, as reduced tolerance stack between the IC and magnet increases sensor accuracy and leaves ample margin for in-application installation tolerance.

Advanced signal compensation eliminates flatline conditions caused by system dynamics, and differential sensing protects against common-mode stray fields. The ATS19480 includes integrated ASIL B diagnostics and certified safety design process for optional fault reporting, and superior operation under harsh operating conditions can help to reduce failure rates—along with customer returns and warranty service claims.

Pricing and Availability

The back-biased ATS19480 speed sensor IC is available now in a lead (Pb)-free, 3-pin SIP package (suffix SN) with tin leadframe plating. For product pricing and samples, contact an Allegro sales office or authorized distributor. For datasheets and more information on Allegro’s comprehensive speed sensor family, including the new ATS19480, please visit allegromicro.com/transmission-sensor-ics.

Attachment

ti?nf=ODI3NjAyNiM0Mjg0OTk5IzIxOTI3MTU=
146d4b73-aa3b-4a62-9ee3-47e446f8541b
Lori Lundergan
Allegro MicroSystems
6033141507
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment