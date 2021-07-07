DZS CTO Andrew Bender to Speak at Broadband Forum's Fiber Access State of Play vBASe Event

PLANO, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, today announced that Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer, will present at Broadband Forum’s virtual Fiber Access State of Play vBASe Webinar titled “FTTP Deployments: Operator Requirements & Key Discussion Points.” As part of the webinar taking place July 8, 2021 at 10:00 am EDT, Mr. Bender will offer a presentation called “Extreme Performance Optical Broadband” which will look at strategies and architectures, including GPON and XGS-PON, for deployment of high-bandwidth, high-utilization 1Gbps and 10Gbps-class services and beyond. He will also share new modular and distributed designs that anticipate terabit-level system scale and capacity for consumer, enterprise and specialized applications, along with the corresponding solutions to facilitate management and operations of scaled deployments. DZS representative Mr. Bender will be joined on the webinar by a variety of other technology luminaries, including representatives from leading service provider Orange, as well as other Broadband Forum members focused on next generation PON testing and certification, the next generation connected home, and broadband access. DZS is a Platinum sponsor of Broadband Forum’s BASe initiative.



“The hyper-connected era of advanced 10 gig PON fiber networks is upon us, substantially broadening the applications for which PON technologies will be used,” said Andrew Bender, CTO of DZS. “While these new applications create tremendous opportunity for services providers to converge networks and create new services, experience has shown that these new applications will present a variety of new challenges in network design and architecture. Broadband Forum is at the forefront of looking at these issues, and I look forward to discussing solutions and next steps with other industry luminaries at this upcoming session.”

Following a series of presentations from participants, there will be a roundtable discussion. Those interested in attending this free virtual session can register here.

Later this month, DZS will also have a live booth presence at the Fiber Connect 2021 Conference & Expo, July 27-30 in Nashville, TN, and be involved with the Broadband Forum’s in-person The Future of Fiber Technologies BASe Workshop (register for the conference here).

Mr. Bender is responsible for developing, coordinating, and promoting the technology strategy for DZS. He joined DZS in October 2020 to help expand the solutions space for DZS to SDN, mobile broadband and 5G technologies. Mr. Bender has over 20 years of broad ranging experience in the carrier networking, infrastructure and software sectors spanning Kubernetes and cloud native, webscale applications, NFV, SDN, mobile access / edge / core, video and streaming media, IMS / RCS, DOCSIS, multiservice access and transport network technology areas. Prior to DZS, Mr. Bender led the team of technologists covering the service provider industry in the Americas at VMWare. He has also held various technology, strategy, solutions, architecture and engineering roles at Hewlett Packard, NEC, Ribbon Communications / GENBAND, and others.

For more information regarding DZS and its fiber access solutions, visit https://dzsi.com/fttx/.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband access and software defined networking solutions. With more than 20 million products in-service and customers and alliance partners spanning more than 100 countries, DZS is helping many of the world’s most advanced and innovative service providers and enterprises leverage the power of 5G, 10gig fixed broadband, and software-defined networks to deliver cutting-edge services and lead in their markets.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

