GetFeedback by Momentive Recognized as a Leader in Experience Management and Feedback Analytics by G2

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive ( MNTV—formerly SurveyMonkey), a leader in agile experience management, announced its multichannel customer experience platform, GetFeedback , has been recognized as a leader in Experience Management and Feedback Analytics in the G2 Grid Reports for Summer 2021. GetFeedback has also been awarded the Easiest Setup and Easiest to Use badges for the enterprise market, and Best Estimated ROI badge for the mid-market.



Designed with the specific needs of CX leaders in mind, GetFeedback is an agile CX solution that delivers ease, speed, and efficiency that legacy, services-reliant providers cannot match. GetFeedback can be deployed in days, not months, allowing CX teams to quickly deliver better experiences at scale. With GetFeedback, an organization at any level of CX maturity can leverage AI-powered analytics to quickly uncover impactful insights and drive the right set of actions that create better customer experiences.

GetFeedback offers frictionless listening across all channels, ensuring a seamless experience for customers across touchpoints. Purpose-built for Salesforce and integrated across key systems, GetFeedback makes it simple for organizations to integrate CX insights and actions into the tools that teams already leverage to get their work done. GetFeedback’s inclusion as a leader in Experience Management and Feedback Analytics is a testament to the company’s focus on enterprise customers and its move upmarket.

“These recognitions from G2 solidify what we hear from customers every day,” said Craig Shull, general manager, GetFeedback. “Organizations want a CX solution that can be deployed quickly to drive actions immediately without having to hire a team of consultants. Legacy providers offer bloated solutions that aren’t intuitive and are effectively unusable for the average practitioner, which creates challenges that are further amplified in a world changing as quickly as ours. Customers can benefit from GetFeedback’s agility and insights from day one, providing incredibly fast time to value.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

The G2 Grid Reports are based on ratings by business professionals who use the software in their daily work. In order to qualify for inclusion in G2’s index, GetFeedback, which received hundreds of reviews, had to receive ten or more reviews and five responses for each of G2’s relationship-related review questions. More methodology information can be found here .

The GetFeedback G2 recognitions for Summer 2021 showcase the solution’s disruptive power in the industry and include the following:

GetFeedback is recognized as a category leader in Feedback Analytics and Experience Management

GetFeedback is awarded the Easiest Setup and Easiest to Use badges for the enterprise market, showcasing the solution’s agile and intuitive nature

GetFeedback earned the Best Estimated ROI badge for the mid-market and higher satisfaction ratings than Qualtrics in Experience Management and both Qualtrics and Medallia in Feedback Analytics



For more information about how GetFeedback can help your organization get the most out of its key insights, visit www.getfeedback.com . See the full suite of Momentive agile experience management products at www.momentive.ai .

About GetFeedback

GetFeedback by Momentive is an agile, multichannel CX solution from Momentive that deploys in days, not months, and enables CX teams to deliver great experiences without waiting on long implementations. GetFeedback offers frictionless listening across multiple channels and high response rates. It integrates CX insights and actions into key systems, enabling CX professionals to iterate and scale quickly. GetFeedback is purpose-built for the Salesforce ecosystem and is the top-rated customer feedback solution on the AppExchange. Companies like PUMA, Yeti, Toyota, and Carrefour rely on GetFeedback to deliver customer experiences that set them apart.

About Momentive

Momentive ( MNTV - formerly SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including GetFeedback , SurveyMonkey , and Momentive brand and market insights solutions, empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. More than 20 million active users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai.

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.