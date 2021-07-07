Optimi Health Initiates Pathway to Nasdaq Listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) ( OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated developer of mushroom products announced today that it has engaged the consulting services of Donohoe Advisory Associates LLC (“Donohoe Advisory”) to explore strategies to advance towards a potential Nasdaq listing.



Donohoe Advisory (www.donohoeadvisory.com), which provides listing related consulting services to public companies and law firms, was formed in 2004 by David A. Donohoe, Jr., former Chief Counsel for the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market. Mr. Donohoe is joined by four ex-Nasdaq and staff members.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with Optimi,” notes Mr. Donohoe. “It’s a new, exciting and active sector and there are several industry peers which have achieved senior exchange listing with notable success. We believe Optimi’s fundamental approach, business model and early-stage success can pave the way forward to achieve their market ambitions.”

Optimi Health’s CEO Mike Stier states, “We have long felt that Optimi presents a business combination that could achieve a senior listing. With today’s announcement we have begun the next major step towards that goal and are excited by the possibilities ahead.”

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) ( OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia. To fully investigate the science of mushrooms, the Company has received a research exemption under Health Canada Food and Drug Regulations (FDR) for the use of Psilocybin and Psilocin for scientific purposes via its wholly owned subsidiary Optimi Labs Inc. Optimi has also applied for a dealer’s license under Canada’s Narcotic Control Regulations governing possession, distribution, sale, laboratory analysis of and research and development of Psilocybin and Psilocin formulations. Optimi is committed to expert cultivation and quality production subject to and in accordance with the terms of all applicable laws and governing regulations to ensure safe, superior Canadian fungi production.

Find out more at: https://optimihealth.ca/.

