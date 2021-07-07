Logo
Chipotle To Hide Up To One Million Dollars (Or Even More) Of Free Burritos In Basketball TV Ads

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fans who pay close attention to the commercial breaks during the 2021 Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series can score free Chipotle

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is raising the stakes on the 2021 Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series and hiding up to one million dollars (or even more) of free burritos in its TV ads.

Chipotle_CMG_Basketball_Finals_PR_ASSET_v2_4.jpg

How It Works
Did you catch it? During last night's Game 1 broadcast, Chipotle hid a unique keyword that unlocked 10,000 free burritos at the end of its ad. Without a heads up on the tip-off, the "no look" attempt came as a surprise to basketball fans. As the series progresses, the brand will continue to offer a number of prizes that varies from game to game.

At any point during the remaining games in the series, Chipotle will air a broadcast TV commercial with a keyword hidden in the end card. With the word now officially out, codes will go fast. To score a free entrée, fans will have to put a full court press on texting the keyword to 888-222.

Tip Off Schedule

  • Game 2 - Thursday, July 8
    • 10,000 free burritos
  • Game 3 - Sunday, July 11
    • 20,000 free burritos
  • Game 4 - Wednesday, July 14
    • 30,000 free burritos
  • Game 5 (If necessary) - Saturday, July 17
    • 40,000 free burritos
  • Game 6 (If necessary) - Tuesday, July 20
    • 10,000 free burritos
  • Game 7 (If necessary) - Thursday, July 22
    • 10,00 free burritos

"The final games of the basketball season are arguably some of the most entertaining moments of the year," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Along with the high-profile player matchups, off-court storylines, and fan interactions, our hidden code giveaway creates another 'game within the game' and elevates the viewing experience for our fans during breaks in the action."

Award Winning "Freeting"
Chipotle has become known for identifying innovative solutions for engaging with its fans, during the Men's Professional Basketball Championship Series in 2019, it premiered "freeting." Every time an on-air announcer said the word "free" during the official coverage of the series, @chipotletweets live tweeted a unique code good for a chance to score a free burrito. Chipotle gave away one million dollars of free burritos during the campaign and received recognition from Digiday with a 'Best Use of Mobile' award, Adweek's Constellation award, and was also a finalist for the 2020 North American SABRE awards, Shorty Awards, and Webby Awards.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older (minors must have parental consent). Promotion Period begins at the start of the live telecast of each game and ends the earlier of: (i) the end of the live telecast of the game or (ii) when all available prizes have been awarded. To enter, text the code that appears in the ad to 888-222. See Official Rules http://chipotle.com/text for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions, odds and complete details. Limit (1) entry per person. You acknowledge and agree that Chipotle will let you know if you're a winner by sending you a text message. Standard text and data rates may apply. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Founded in 1993, Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

Chipotle_Mexican_Grill_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA34562&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipotle-to-hide-up-to-one-million-dollars-or-even-more-of-free-burritos-in-basketball-tv-ads-301326734.html

SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA34562&Transmission_Id=202107070802PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA34562&DateId=20210707
