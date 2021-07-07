Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named Ingram Micro's 2021 Blue Series Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for North America

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Named Ingram Micro's 2021 Blue Series Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for North America

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 7, 2021

Converge took home both awards at this years' IBM Blue Series Summit

TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it has been awarded Ingram Micro Inc.'s North America Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year for 2021. Both awards were announced during this years' IBM Blue Series Event, held virtually by Ingram Micro.

Ingram Micro's IBM Blue Series is comprised of three IBM communities that support today's top technical solutions. They include ICE (IBM AI, Cloud, & IoT), SHIELD (IBM Security Ecosystem) and CORE (IBM Systems & Services). Converge's wins for North America Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year were based on the Company's recent IBM Beacon and Excellence Awards, as well as Converge's status as one of the fastest growing IBM partners in 2020 with continued momentum in 2021.

"Converge is a leading IBM partner and their dedication to IBM and Ingram Micro has not gone unnoticed," stated Cheryl Rang, Director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "Converge represents the intersection of digital transformation and foundational infrastructure solutions. Always an active partner and a leader within the Ingram Micro and IBM Business Partner communities, Converge provides exceptional insight, guidance, and innovation around the ever-changing IT world."

"Converge is extremely proud of our relationship with IBM and Ingram Micro," stated Shaun Maine, CEO of Converge. "Winning both Partner of the Year and CORE Partner of the Year is exciting for us, as it showcases the strength of our partnership and the mutual value our organizations bring to the table. This solid alliance enables us to continue innovating for our customers in offering them the best products and solutions that meet their needs in an ever-evolving IT landscape."

About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, and cybersecurity offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with managed services, digital infrastructure, and talent expertise offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO34544&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/converge-technology-solutions-corp-named-ingram-micros-2021-blue-series-partner-of-the-year-and-core-partner-of-the-year-for-north-america-301326917.html

SOURCE Converge Technology Solutions Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO34544&Transmission_Id=202107070830PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO34544&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment