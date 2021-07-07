Logo
CAE releases its FY21 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility report

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MONTREAL, July 7, 2021

  • CAE drove a pipeline of solutions and humanitarian actions to fight COVID-19 across FY21
  • CAE became the first carbon neutral Canadian aerospace company
  • CAE expands its ESG disclosure by introducing a new section aligned to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

MONTREAL, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -CAE issued its FY21 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, a single source of information in key areas demonstrating how our solutions and activities generate benefits across the three central dimensions of sustainability: economic, environmental and social.

During fiscal 2021, CAE furthered its social impact and took leadership in the fight against COVID-19, namely by designing and delivering the life-saving CAE Air1 ventilator and by introducing the CAE Injection mobile app. CAE also played an instrumental role by spearheading the Industry for Vaccination coalition to gather support from companies across Canada to accelerate mass vaccination through the private sector, in turn, restarting the economy as soon as possible. As a trailblazer, CAE opened the first workplace vaccination centre in Quebec at CAE headquarters on April 26 and has administered more than 20,000 doses of vaccines since then and expects to double this number.

In addition to its Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) and TCFD reporting, as of FY21, CAE reports on two industrial categories identified by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

The report also includes information on CAE's journey to become carbon neutral in September 2020, the evolution of CAE's sourcing practices to ensure responsible procurement by integrating labour, environment and anti-corruption considerations as well as Diversity & Inclusion initiatives into its global strategic sourcing tools and processes. The report can be downloaded at https://www.cae.com/social-responsibility/

"I am proud of the many contributions CAE makes to the communities in which we operate. Our 10,000-plus employees worldwide rallied to achieve incredible results through their ingenuity, resiliency, unfaltering customer support and humanitarian efforts,'' said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. ''While seizing on the challenges of COVID-19, we identified opportunities to apply our innovative skills and agility. We lent a strong hand to our customers around the world, offering critical support in this shared crisis of humanity.''

This year's report has been enhanced to achieve further transparency in CAE's disclosure:

  • As of FY21, CAE reports on two industrial categories identified by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB): Aerospace & Defence, as well as Professional & Commercial Services.
  • CAE met its FY21 phase one commitment of its five selected United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs) by articulating the relations of the five selected SDGs to CAE's value chain, by relating these five goals to CAE's mission, vision and ESG priorities and by showing the correspondence between material topics and these SDGs.
  • CAE has reported progress on its Global Strategic Sourcing (GSS) CSR roadmap 2020-2023 and built the foundation for GSS' transformation by implementing three key pillars: Digitalization (process), Commercial Management Group (risk) and Supply Chain Operation Excellence (growth).

As a leading high-technology solutions provider, and a partner in academic and industry initiatives, CAE continues to advance on fully integrating sustainability practices in connection with business activities, build on our diversity and inclusion culture and continue to promote a high-level of transparency, public engagement and accountability.

View a short video overview of the report here: https://bit.ly/3jQVVP5
The full report can be downloaded at www.cae.com/investors/financial-reports.

Contacts
GENERAL MEDIA
Hélène V. Gagnon
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Global Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility
+1 514-340-5536
Send an email

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Andrew Arnovitz
Senior Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
+1-514-734-5760
Send an email

favicon.png?sn=MO34972&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-releases-its-fy21-annual-activity-and-corporate-social-responsibility-report-301326951.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MO34972&Transmission_Id=202107070845PR_NEWS_USPR_____MO34972&DateId=20210707
