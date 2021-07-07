Progressive™ hiring to support continued growth

PR Newswire

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Progressive Insurance℠ intends to hire up to 6,400 new employees during the remainder of 2021 to support the national insurance organization's growth.

With 2020 total revenues topping $42 billion, the company continued to gain market share and increase its customer base and it will be adding more employees in claims, customer care, technology, analysis and legal throughout the country.

In the face of a global pandemic, and through a turbulent economy that has impacted individuals and workforces throughout the world, Progressive's business stability and inclusive culture have persevered and continue to thrive.

The largest areas of opportunity for career development lie in Call Center positions with 3,000 remote openings across the country. Additionally, 2,900 jobs in Field and Centralized Claims will be available to help service the expanding customer base. These careers include some hybrid work-from-home and fully remote positions.

Here is a breakdown along with the approximate number of positions expected to be filled in specific business functions across the company:

The 3,000 Call Center positions across the country include customer service representatives, inbound sales representatives, Spanish bilingual call center representatives, claims customer service representatives, and sales specialists

The 2,900 claims positions include claims adjuster trainees, auto damage claims adjusters, bodily injury claims adjusters, property claims adjusters, catastrophe adjusters, medical claims representative trainees, and centralized claims adjusters. Positions include field roles, hybrid work from home/office options, and fully remote roles.

There will be over 300 jobs available within the technology team. Those positions include developers, data engineers, IT analysts, systems engineers and more.

The legal group plans to fill 150 more jobs with our House Counsel team, which includes attorneys and legal support staff.

Hiring also includes approximately 60 jobs in data and analytics, which includes data scientists, data analysts, BI developers, pricing analysts, product analysts, marketing analysts and more (including leadership opportunities). Additionally, openings in corporate business areas such as HR, Marketing, and Product Management are available.

"Our people and our culture are at the forefront of everything we do, and we are excited to welcome thousands more to our team," said Chief Human Resource Officer, Lori Niederst. "As we continue to grow our business, our people continue to grow their careers at Progressive. We consistently fill over 80% of our jobs above the entry level by promoting from within. You may come to Progressive for the job, but we're confident you'll stay for the career."

There is a myriad of development opportunities within the corporation that include IT, Marketing and Claims 'Universities' where new applicants can immerse themselves into their careers. Additionally, an internal career development hub with learning tools that include multi-cultural leadership development and mentoring possibilities allow employees to sharpen skill sets to advance and potentially change career paths within the company. Not all positions within Progressive require in-depth training and having a background in the insurance field is not necessary for [many] entry level positions.

New hires are eligible to participate in the company's annual bonus plan. Progressive also offers eligible employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, as well as four weeks of paid parental leave for moms and dads – including same-sex partners, adoptive parents and foster parents. Dedicated to employees' professional success, Progressive also provides extensive training programs and career development resources.

More information about employee benefits can be found at https://www.progressive.com/careers/difference/benefits/. To learn more about Progressive or apply for a position, visit Progressive.com/careers or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including our majority owned subsidiaries, American Strategic Insurance Corp. and its affiliates (ASI).

Progressive is the third largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance; and through ASI, one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot® and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

