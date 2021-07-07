Logo
Similarweb digital intelligence now available in AWS Data Exchange

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Collaboration brings Similarweb's enhanced digital insights to millions of AWS customers

PR Newswire

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 7, 2021

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, announces the availability of Similarweb digital insights in AWS Data Exchange, a service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) customers to find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud.

SimilarWeb_Logo.jpg

With AWS Data Exchange, customers can access and use Similarweb's industry leading digital intelligence, including Top websites, Trending keywords, and Retail transactions.

Similarweb's datasets in AWS Data Exchange can benefit a wide-range of organizations, from retail and consumer packaged goods companies aiming to enhance their retail analytics suites, to hedge funds and financial services firms looking to enrich big data analysis with digital market intelligence. AWS customers can easily combine Similarweb insights with other data sets and tools within their broader AWS environment.

"We've seen an increasing demand to ingest Similarweb's unique digital intelligence into customers' analytics platforms and workflow, and to leverage it to increase competitive advantage and performance," said Guy Weigert, VP Global Partnerships & Channels at Similarweb. "Making our datasets available in AWS Data Exchange helps simplify access, and introduces a new dimension of usability for our customers. This is one of many steps we are taking to make Similarweb's proprietary digital insights available anywhere our customers want to access it."

For more information on Similarweb's partnership program, visit: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/partner-with-similarweb/

All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them. Similarweb insights are estimations and extrapolations based on information obtained from third parties. Similarweb shall not be held responsible for the accuracy of or any omissions from its data.

About Similarweb:
As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb's insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

favicon.png?sn=NY33834&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/similarweb-digital-intelligence-now-available-in-aws-data-exchange-301326429.html

SOURCE Similarweb

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY33834&Transmission_Id=202107070900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY33834&DateId=20210707
