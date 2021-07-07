Logo
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Announces Partnership With Thermo Fisher Scientific

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Introducing VITROS® QC Solutions, taking your lab to the next level with Thermo Scientific™ MAS™ Quality Controls

PR Newswire

RARITAN, N.J., July 7, 2021

RARITAN, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX), one of the world's largest pure-play, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies, today announced its distribution agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific™ to provide and support MAS™ Quality Controls and LabLink xL™ Quality Assurance Software through Ortho's VITROS® QC Solutions to VITROS® System customers worldwide.*

The VITROS QC Solutions will provide customers with a combination of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics controls and Thermo Scientific MAS Quality Controls to bring a complete quality control solution to the laboratory. Featuring consolidated, liquid-ready, Gen-Specific Value assignment along with LabLink xL, a web-based quality assurance program that provides real-time quality control monitoring with automatic data entry upload and audit-friendly reports. VITROS System customers will have access to the unique Gen-Specific Peer Group evaluation, that is currently unavailable through any other quality control program.

Paired with the proprietary technologies and benefits only available on VITROS Systems, VITROS QC Solutions improves workflows and drives efficiency, enabling labs to streamline operations without sacrificing quality.

"Ortho continues to bring innovative solutions to market, like our latest VITROS QC Solutions, that allow labs to take charge of their operations with improved ease of use and optimized product utilization – saving them time and money," said Bryan Hanson, Head of Clinical Laboratories Business Unit at Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. "Through this agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific, we can provide laboratories with better solutions, allowing them to maximize their laboratory productivity."

More than 800,000 patients across the world are impacted by Ortho's tests each day. Because Every Test Is A Life, Ortho provides hospitals, hospital networks, clinical laboratories, and blood banks around the globe with innovative IVD technologies to ensure test results are fast, accurate and reliable. Ortho helps its customers enhance clinical outcomes, improve efficiency, overcome staffing challenges and reduce costs.

To learn more about Ortho's VITROS QC Solutions, please visit: https://www.orthoclinicaldiagnostics.com/en-us/home/contact-us

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Nasdaq: OCDX) is one of the world's largest pure-play, in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) companies dedicated to transforming patient care.

A pioneering leader in IVD for more than 80 years, Ortho launched the first product to determine Rh+ or Rh- blood type, developed the world's first tests for the detection of antibodies against HIV and hepatitis C, introduced patented dry-slide technology, and was the first to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization for a high-volume antibody and antigen test for COVID-19.

The company is known industrywide for Ortho Care® Service and Support, its holistic customer support program which ensures technical, field and remote service and inventory support in more than 130 countries and territories

For more information, visit Ortho's website or social media channels: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

*China in Development

favicon.png?sn=NY34334&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ortho-clinical-diagnostics-announces-partnership-with-thermo-fisher-scientific-301326457.html

SOURCE Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

