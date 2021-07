NeuroOne to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference on July 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. ET

PR Newswire

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC; NeuroOne or the Company), a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders, announces today that the company will present at Access to Giving Virtual Conference.

Registration Details

Date: Thursday, July 15, 2021

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Link: https://access-to-giving.events.issuerdirect.com/signup

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with NeuroOne's management, please visit https://www.accesstogiving.com/ or email [email protected].

About Access to Giving Virtual Conference

Access to Giving is a first-of-its-kind virtual investor conference where companies from microcap all the way up to megacap will have the opportunity to present their story and conduct 1x1 meetings with qualified investors, for charity. Investors will make donations to purchase a block of meetings to meet with companies.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a developmental stage company committed to providing minimally invasive and hi-definition solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders that may improve patient outcomes and reduce procedural costs. For more information, visit https://www.n1mtc.com.

The Company previously announced it had successfully met the first performance milestone in the distribution and development agreement signed with Zimmer Biomet on July 20, 2020. In addition to acquiring exclusive global distribution rights to NeuroOne's Evo™ (Evo) patented electrode technology, the partnership also offered the potential for NeuroOne to earn back-end milestone payments if certain events were met within a specified time frame.

NeuroOne received FDA clearance for its Evo cortical technology in November 2019.

In partnership with Mayo Clinic, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation (WARF) and other prominent academic medical centers, the Company began developing its cortical electrode technology in 2015. The Company initially focused its efforts on the epilepsy and intraoperative tumor monitoring markets. NeuroOne intends to continue to develop the technology for use in therapeutic applications for Parkinson's disease, epilepsy and pain management due to failed back surgery procedures.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/neuroone-to-present-at-access-to-giving-virtual-conference-on-july-15-2021-at-2-pm-et-301326578.html

SOURCE NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation