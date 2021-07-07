Logo
Lunch Is Served: Cheez-It® Snap'd And Comedian Alfonso Ribeiro Help 'Snap' Americans Out Of Their Lunch Rut

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

So Long, Sad Lunches! Cheez-It® Snap'd to Give One Lucky Fan $10,000 in Lunch Money and a Year's Supply of Cheez-It® Snap'd to Level Up Lunch

PR Newswire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 7, 2021

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that lunchtime isn't what it used to be. It's the meal to work through, forget or skip for anything that's a better use of time. But what if there was a more satisfying way to enjoy lunch? Enter Cheez-It® Snap'd® — a cheesy, thin and crispy snack baked with 100% real cheese that brings out the best in your sandwich and raises the bar on even the most boring lunchtime meals.

ALFONSO_RIBEIRO.jpg

To help Americans out of their lunch rut, Cheez-It Snap'd is offering one lucky winner the chance to take their lunch to the next level with a year's supply of Cheez-It Snap'd and $10,000 in lunch money.

"Lunch has unfortunately evolved into a boring routine for many Americans," said Scott Crowley, Brand Senior Director for Cheez-It. "That's why we want to show Cheez-It Snap'd fans how adding the cheesy, thin and crispy crunch from Cheez-It Snap'd will level up their lunch and make it a meal to look forward to again."

Who better to break through meal malaise and wake up America's sandwich makers than snappy star, beloved show host, actor, director, comedian and self-proclaimed Cheez-It fan, Alfonso Ribeiro? Cheez-It Snap'd is partnering with Ribeiro to call attention to America's saddest sandwiches while providing the perfect fix.

"Nothing beats a satisfying meal, and I know America deserves better than a sad, bland sandwich for lunch," said Alfonso Ribeiro. "I've always been a fan of the Cheez-It brand, and I think the 'Snap'd My Sandwich' sweepstakes is the perfect way to snap Americans out of their lunchtime rut. Why settle for no sides or boring chips when you could win a year's supply of the perfect combination of cheesy, thin and crispy Cheez-It Snap'd — all in one bite?"

From July 7 to 21, fans can comment on Alfonso Ribeiro's Instagram(@therealalfonsoribeiro) or Facebook (Facebook.com/officialalfonsoribeiro) posts telling us about their sad sandwich, using #SnapdMySandwichEntry to enter for the chance to win a year's supply of Cheez-It Snap'd and $10,000 to level up lunch. For official rules click here (no purchase necessary).

For more information on the sweepstakes and the latest on Cheez-It, follow @CheezIt on Instagram and check out Facebook.com/CheezIt. And don't forget, Cheez-It Snap'd can be found at retailers nationwide.

About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2020 were approximately $13.8 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Dayspurpose platform, we're helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.

Kellogg_Company_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG34711&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lunch-is-served-cheez-it-snapd-and-comedian-alfonso-ribeiro-help-snap-americans-out-of-their-lunch-rut-301326902.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG34711&Transmission_Id=202107070810PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG34711&DateId=20210707
