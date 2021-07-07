Logo
Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T Highlight 2022 Ram Truck Lineup

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 7, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellantis___truck.jpg

  • 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T models offer enthusiasts customized performance features straight from the factory
  • Standard performance highlights include a cold-end exhaust, cold-air intake, performance pages, paddle shifters and a console-mounted performance floor shifter
  • Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T models available starting in the third quarter of 2021

Ram today announced it is expanding its light-duty lineup with the additions of the new 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T models.

The Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T join the lineup and further solidify the Ram Truck brand as North America's off-road and performance truck leader.

"Ram has a strong history of performance trucks and the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T models add to that while expanding the light-duty lineup with the segment's best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "Ram 1500 G/T buyers will enjoy this combination of performance and luxury that the newest additions to our versatile lineup offer."

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Ram 1500 Rebel G/T models feature unique technology and performance straight from the factory while staying true to the hardworking nature of the Ram 1500.

Ram 1500 G/T models feature a sport performance hood and G/T decals to distinguish them from the rest of the Rebel and Laramie offerings. A factory-installed cold-end exhaust and cold-air intake, available through Mopar, are also standard. Performance pages are included on the 2022 Ram 1500 G/T as standard equipment and give drivers the tools necessary to become familiar with their vehicle's performance. The app provides access to real-time vehicle performance information, including timers (such as 0-60 mph elapsed time), g-force, gauges and engine performance. This data can be downloaded to a USB stick, allowing for easy sharing of driving performance.

The Ram 1500 G/T models feature a number of firsts for non-TRX models, including paddle shifters, a console-mounted performance shifter and a metal pedal kit. A G/T-specific interior offers bucket seats that feature the G/T logo with high bolsters and all-weather floor mats from Mopar round out the distinctive interior content.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T are available in a Crew Cab configuration with the 5.7-liter V-8 with eTorque mild-hybrid assist.

The Ram 1500 Laramie G/T has a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $55,480 and the 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T starts at $55,375. Both exclude a $1,695 destination fee.

The 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T goes on sale in the third quarter of 2021.

Ram Truck Brand
In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

  • 1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
  • Towing capacity of 37,100 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
  • Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500
  • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen
  • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
  • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
  • Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon
  • Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel
  • Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world
  • Most awarded light-duty truck in America
  • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
  • Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Ram and company news and video on:
Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks
Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and @StellantisNA
YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

favicon.png?sn=DE34087&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ram-1500-laramie-gt-and-rebel-gt-highlight-2022-ram-truck-lineup-301326305.html

SOURCE Stellantis

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE34087&Transmission_Id=202107070900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE34087&DateId=20210707
