Leidos launches $1 million 'Move the Needle' employee vaccine sweepstakes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Ten winners will receive their annual salary as a cash prize

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., July 7, 2021

RESTON, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® science and technology leader, announced today an internal promotion to encourage employee vaccinations against COVID-19 across the country. Leidos will award approximately $1 million in total prize money to ten employee winners, each receiving the equivalent of their annual salaries.

Leidos_Vaccine_Sweepstakes.jpg

"For more than 50 years, Leidos' mission has been to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient. Today we are doubling down on that charter," said Roger Krone, Leidos chairman and CEO. "Through this campaign, we are investing in our people and providing a tangible incentive to save lives. If it encourages even one person to get the vaccine, it's money well spent."

As The Washington Post reported this week, Leidos launched the $1 million Move the Needle sweepstakes on June 28 and it continues through October 29, 2021. Ten winners will be randomly drawn from eligible entries. The sweepstakes is open to all U.S.-based, full-time employees with the exception of certain senior-level leaders. Leidos has approximately 35,000 U.S.-based employees.

No purchase necessary and participation is voluntary. The sweepstakes is subject to the official rules and limited to current employees. Additional details and official rules are available at Leidos.com/move-the-needle.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735
[email protected]

Brandon VerVelde
(571) 526-6257
[email protected]

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH35027&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-launches-1-million-move-the-needle-employee-vaccine-sweepstakes-301326954.html

SOURCE Leidos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH35027&Transmission_Id=202107070900PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH35027&DateId=20210707
