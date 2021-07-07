Logo
Synaptogenix Announces Regenerative Patent Award to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX), an emerging biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that a new patent has been awarded by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Patent number 16/914,399 is entitled: Methods for Inducing Synaptogenesis with Synaptic Growth Factor Activating Compounds.

The patent award claims to: "A method for inducing synaptogenesis in a subject having synaptic loss, the method comprising intravenously administering to the subject a therapeutically effective amount of a synaptic growth factor activating compound to result in an increase in synaptogenesis in said subject."

"Increasing interest in regenerative therapeutics to reverse the degenerative consequences of Alzheimer's disease makes this recent patent allowance, that has potential applicability to several candidate drugs, especially relevant and timely. We believe the lead Synaptogenix drug, Bryostatin, engages many of the synaptic growth factors such as BDNF, NGF, IGF, and HGF to induce the growth of fully mature synapses and prevents neuronal death. We believe Bryostatin activates natural pathways in the brain with potential generality for treating many disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Fragile X Mental Retardation syndrome," commented Dr. Daniel Alkon, President and Chief Scientific Officer.

About Synaptogenix, Inc.

Synaptogenix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that has historically worked to develop novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Synaptogenix has conducted clinical and preclinical studies of its lead therapeutic candidate, Bryostatin-1, in Alzheimer's disease. Preclinical studies have also demonstrated Bryostatin's regenerative mechanisms of action for the rare disease, Fragile X syndrome, and for other neurodegenerative disorders such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, and traumatic brain injury. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to Synaptogenix for Bryostatin-1 as a treatment for Fragile X syndrome. Bryostatin-1 has already undergone testing in more than 1,500 people in cancer studies, thus creating a large safety data base that will further inform clinical trial designs.

Additional information about Synaptogenix, Inc. may be found on its website: www.synaptogen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Phase 2 clinical trial of Bryostatin-1 and further studies, and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for AD and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that we will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's patent portfolio, the Company's inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company's raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact information:
Investors and Media

Investor Relations
Brett Maas
Hayden IR
[email protected]
(646)536-7331

Robert Weinstein
Chief Financial Officer
Synaptogenix, Inc.
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY34582&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synaptogenix-announces-regenerative-patent-award-to-treat-alzheimers-disease-301326820.html

SOURCE Synaptogenix, Inc.

