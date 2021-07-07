Virpax Pharmaceuticals Provides Progress Update on Product Candidates

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Provides Progress Update on Product Candidates

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VRPX), today is providing a progress update on its pipeline of product candidates following the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) in mid-February of 2021.

Chairman and CEO Anthony P. Mack commented, “Our goal following our IPO was to become a clinical stage company as quickly as possible while preserving our cash and utilizing grants to fund product development efforts where appropriate. To date, I believe we have made solid progress towards these goals. We are making refinements to some formulations which we believe will improve manufacturability, and possibly extend patent life. We are also evaluating additional indications for our unique delivery technologies. Finally, we plan to begin initial Investigational New Drug Application ("IND") enabling studies shortly on several of our existing programs and recently submitted a pre-IND briefing document to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for MMS019, our intranasal molecular masking spray.”

Epoladerm

Epoladerm is Virpax’s metered-dose diclofenac spray film product candidate that is currently being evaluated for two indications, acute musculoskeletal pain and chronic osteoarthritis of the knee pain (OSF200). The Company will begin a series of IND enabling toxicity studies which are expected to take from eight months to one year to complete. Upon successful completion of these studies, the Company intends to submit an IND application to the FDA, including a trial design for a Phase I study.

For the chronic osteoarthritis pain of the knee indication, Virpax is planning to conduct a Phase I study to evaluate the relative bioavailability, pharmacokinetics, and safety of its product candidate, OSF200, compared with Pennsaid topical solution. No date for trial initiation or timeline has been determined for OSF200 at this time.

Probudur

Probudur is Virpax’s injectable bupivacaine liposomal hydrogel for postoperative pain management, which we believe to have improved onset and extended duration of action compared to existing treatment options. Charles River Laboratories has been engaged to perform seven preclinical animal studies during the second half of 2021, including method, dosage, and toxicity as part of the required FDA enabling trials for an IND for Probudur. However, the Company has elected to strategically delay these trials in order to enhance the formulation of Probudur to increase stability for manufacturing purposes and to possibly extend the lifetime of a relevant patent.

Envelta™

Envelta is Virpax’s endogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. The IND enabling studies for Envelta are being performed under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (“CRADA”) entered into by Virpax and the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (“NCATS”). The Company recently announced that it intends to use these studies as a source for INDs for two additional potential indications, cancer pain and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. To date, 2 of the 4 planned initial in vitro studies have been successfully completed. These pre-clinical studies under the CRADA will be conducted through 2021 and early 2022.

MMS019

MMS019 is Virpax’s high-density intranasal molecular masking spray being developed as an anti-viral barrier that will be used as an adjuvant to barrier-based personal protective equipment. The Company recently announced that results from an animal study of MMS019 demonstrated inhibited viral replication and decreased levels of virus in animal brain tissue. Virpax engaged Syneos Health to assist with the regulatory pathway and drug development trials required to file an NDA for FDA approval. The Company has submitted a pre-IND briefing package to the FDA.

“We remain excited about the opportunities that we have ahead of us. We will be providing additional newsworthy information through our filings with the SEC or through news releases,” concluded Mr. Mack.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management product candidates using its proprietary technologies that optimize target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval using its three patented drug delivery platforms. Epoladerm™ is a topical diclofenac metered-dose spray film formulation being developed to manage acute musculoskeletal pain and osteoarthritis. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain. Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop its PES200 product candidate to manage post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and its MMS019 product candidate to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's planned clinical trials, product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential,” "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on the Company’s operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210707005225r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005225/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment