County of Fresno Switches to Rimini Street Support and Reinvests Annual Oracle Support Cost Savings in Growing Its Public Programs

Rimini+Street%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced the County of Fresno in California has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle Database and Fusion Middleware software and PeopleSoft applications. The County’s Internal Services Department (ISD) had long considered replacing the support and maintenance for its Oracle suite of products as part of its continued focus to keep costs down and streamline IT operations. By switching to Rimini Street Support, the County of Fresno was able to liberate $800,000 of the County’s annual Oracle support costs. This enabled the department to reduce service rates charged to internal County stakeholders and increase funding for community-focused projects and critical support initiatives for its residents. In addition, the County of Fresno can now maximize the investment in its Oracle system for a minimum of 15 years from the time they switched to Rimini Street without requiring costly, labor-intensive and low-value upgrades.

Improved Enterprise Software Support Touches All Aspects of County Operations

Located in central California, the County of Fresno is home to nearly one million residents in 15 cities, including Fresno. With 1.88 million acres of farmland and over 300 different crops, Fresno County is the number one agricultural producing county in the U.S. and ships goods to 95 countries worldwide. The ISD supports the county’s myriad public-facing divisions and is constantly searching for cost optimizations it can pass along to the departments directly serving the community. The ISD’s Information Technology Division provides the core infrastructure support for all the county’s networking, programming, service desk and enterprise resource planning (ERP) needs. In addition, numerous divisions within the local government utilize Oracle Database and Fusion Middleware software and PeopleSoft applications for financial and HR functions to manage the billions of dollars of budget run through the system, which supports the county’s 8,000 employees. For years the County had tried to collaborate with Oracle to reduce its support costs, but these efforts proved unsuccessful. As a result, the County switched to Rimini Street Support and now receives faster response times and proactive guidance from the Company’s expert engineers. This, in turn, has freed up the County’s internal IT personnel to focus on more critical business initiatives.

“Partnering with Rimini Street has enabled us to continue advancing a cultural shift towards exploring new ways of doing business. Every dollar county departments save on ISD’s services is money that can be spent on programs for the community,” said Robert Bash, director of internal services and chief information officer, County of Fresno. “The savings have given us the financial flexibility to begin exploring what is next for our infrastructure. We’re able to invest in developing a roadmap for the county, all while remaining cost-neutral for our users.”

Personalized Support from Expert Engineers 24/7/365

The County of Fresno, along with all Rimini Street clients, is assigned a Primary Support Engineer, backed by a team of functional and technical experts, who have an average of more than 15 years’ experience in the client’s software system. The Company also benefits from Rimini Street’s ultra-responsive service level agreement of 10-minute response times for critical Priority 1 cases. Rimini Street also handles all of the County’s tax, legal and regulatory updates, ensuring security and compliance requirements are met according to state guidelines.

“Rimini Street recently helped create a legislation update for us, which, according to our PeopleSoft team, took substantially less time to implement than previous updates from Oracle. Rimini Street tailored a patch specifically to our environment, so our team didn’t need to waste time applying code that we don’t need, like global payroll,” said Sheri Walden, deputy director of information technology, County of Fresno. “Rimini Street is focused on the support and success of our organization, not just delivering a product. The Rimini Street team initiates meaningful conversation and is constantly probing for how we can improve our infrastructure or better focus on the unique needs of our stakeholders.”

“By switching to Rimini Street, the County of Fresno was able to reduce IT costs, maintain legislative security and compliance, and maximize efficiencies within its IT team to focus its resources on strategic and community initiatives,” said Gerard+Brossard, chief operating officer, Rimini Street. “Rimini Street currently supports public sector and government agencies and departments around the world, helping them to significantly reduce their vendor support and maintenance costs, better manage their IT resources – people, time and money – and invest in transformative projects that better meet the needs of their communities.”

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, more than 4,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.riministreet.com, follow %40riministreet on Twitter and find Rimini Street on Facebook and LinkedIn.

