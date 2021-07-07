CuriosityStream To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), a global factual entertainment company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after market close. The company will host a Q&A conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day. Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.curiositystream.com. Participants may also dial in, toll-free at (833) 979-2849 or International at (236) 714-2925 and reference conference ID #7946326.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks following the call on the CuriosityStream Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.curiositystream.com.

About CuriosityStream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global factual streaming service and media company. CuriosityStream’s documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005537/en/