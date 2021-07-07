ArcelorMittal announces the completion of its third share buyback program

07 July 2021, 15:30 CET

ArcelorMittal (or the ‘Company’) today announces that it has completed the third share buyback program announced on 18 June 2021 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 13 June 2020 and 8 June 2021.

By market close on 5 July 2021, ArcelorMittal had repurchased 24,458,524 shares for a total value of approximately €630,358,341.54 (equivalent to US$749,999,853.18) at an approximate average price per share of € 25.7725. All details are available on the Company’s website at: https://corporate.arcelormittal.com/investors/equity-investors/share-buyback-program.