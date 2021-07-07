Logo
Comscore Box Office Figures Show Nearly 90% of Movie Theaters Are Now Open Worldwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Latest milestone highlights continuing recovery, strong consumer demand for cinematic experience as theaters approach fully reopening

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., July 7, 2021

RESTON, Va., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest box office figures from Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, demonstrate another key milestone for the movies industry, as nearly 90% of movie theater locations are now open globally for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The near-total reopening of theaters coincides with the launch of summer blockbuster season, fueling optimism for the movies industry as exhibitors focus on providing a safe moviegoing experience.

"At Comscore, we´ve been privileged to witness firsthand how our partners in the global exhibition community have fought daily against the adversity of the pandemic and recovery has been remarkable," said Arturo Guillén, Executive Vice President and Global Managing Director for Comscore Movies. " The latest box office openings and revenue show that throughout the world, consumers are clamoring to be back at the movies in their preferred theaters."

Films such as Universal's "F9," which has thus far generated over $500 million worldwide along with Paramount's with "A Quiet Place Part II," Disney's "Cruella" Warner Bros.' "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Sony's "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" & Lionsgate's "The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard" have collectively generated over $1.3 billion in global box office revenue and climbing.

"As the studios continue to ramp up the rollout of their most-anticipated films, audiences are showing up at their local cinemas to enjoy the big screen experience," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Blockbuster films shown in a movie theater become 'must see' events that no matter where you live, speak the international language of cinema to like-minded movie fans around the world."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

comScore_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ34593&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-box-office-figures-show-nearly-90-of-movie-theaters-are-now-open-worldwide-301326661.html

SOURCE Comscore

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ34593&Transmission_Id=202107070915PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ34593&DateId=20210707
