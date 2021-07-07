Hinge Promotes Michelle Parsons to Chief Product Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hinge Promotes Michelle Parsons to Chief Product Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Michelle will lead product innovation aimed at making Hinge the best dating experience for all singles.

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge, the dating app "designed to be deleted," has announced the promotion of Michelle Parsons to Chief Product Officer. As Chief Product Officer, Michelle will focus on both enhancing the user experience through product innovations and developing internal systems that will help scale product development. Tim MacGougan, Hinge's current CPO, is stepping into the newly-created Chief Design Officer role as the company doubles down on its goal to have the most effective app design.

Hinge_Logo.jpg

Prior to Hinge, Michelle had extensive product leadership experience at Spotify as the Product Lead of Personalization and at Netflix as the Product Lead of Global Kids and Family. She is deeply skilled and passionate about articulating a brand's vision and delivering clear workstreams that support employee and company growth. Since joining the company in January 2021, Michelle has made significant progress implementing Hinge's strategic vision of getting users off the app and into meaningful relationships through end-to-end product discovery, development and growth.

Having met her partner of five years on Hinge, Michelle leverages her personal experience using the app to bring a unique perspective to product development. As a part of the LGBTQIA+ community, Michelle understands the challenge of finding a space that feels welcoming and is committed to creating an inclusive app experience for all. Most recently, Michelle has supported the integration of in-app features on Hinge — including choice of pronouns and sexual orientation descriptors — to do just that.

"As someone who found love on Hinge, I know the profound impact of what we do every day. I'm passionate about continuing to innovate across the platform to create the most impactful and supportive experience for our users," Michelle said. "At Hinge, our product team has a huge opportunity to drive fresh innovation, not only within our app experience, but also to lead the industry as a whole. I'm excited for the product updates and innovations we'll be sharing in the coming months."

In the near term, Michelle and her team are prioritizing four primary product areas: self-expression, interaction, inclusion and user discovery. Hinge's current in-depth profiles allow users to showcase their personalities, and future in-app features will empower daters to share a 3D version of themselves, including rich media within profiles and conversations.

"To help every Hinge user find love, we need to continue to lead our industry in product innovation and design. Given Michelle's previous work in personalizing products at Netflix and Spotify, she is the perfect person to help make Hinge a more individualized and inclusive app for all daters," said Justin McLeod, Founder and CEO of Hinge. "We're thrilled to elevate her to this new role."

About Hinge
Hinge is the dating app for people who want to get off dating apps. In today's digital world, singles are so busy matching that they're not actually connecting, which is what matters most. Hinge is on a mission to change that. So we built an app that's designed to be deleted. On Hinge, there are no rules, timers, or games. Instead, you'll have unique conversations over what you've shared on your detailed profile. We're for people who want to get off the app and out on great dates. And it's resonating. For two years running, Hinge has been the fastest-growing dating app in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. Hinge was acquired by Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in 2018.

Contact: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY33875&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hinge-promotes-michelle-parsons-to-chief-product-officer-301326319.html

SOURCE Hinge

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY33875&Transmission_Id=202107070930PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY33875&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment