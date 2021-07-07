Inpixon Continues Contract Win Momentum With Multi-Year Smart Office App Agreement With Global Social Media Company to Facilitate Office Reopenings

PR Newswire

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), the Indoor Intelligence™ company, today announced that its smart office app, which was added to the Company's product portfolio with the recent acquisition of The CXApp, has been selected by a leading global social media and information sharing company with hundreds of millions of active users worldwide for implementation across dozens of corporate locations. Among other features, the location-aware app allows employees to reserve workspace across thousands of desks, a key capability in enabling the post-pandemic, agile workplace.

Inpixon's smart office app, a purpose-built mobile gateway to the new digital workplace, connects remote, in-office, and in-transit employees while promoting productivity and engagement by providing nearly all of a company's employee-facing information and resources in one place. Through a custom-branded, employee-personalized experience, the app unifies numerous workforce capabilities including desk and conference room booking, an employee directory, company notifications, visitor management, virtual meetings, space utilization analytics, single sign-on, health screenings, surveys, and polls. The comprehensive app will utilize Inpixon Maps and Inpixon On-Device Positioning leveraging Bluetooth low-energy (BLE) beacons.

"To empower their distributed workforces, many organizations are looking to provide a centralized hub for unified employee experiences to bring connection points to employees and that provide them the ability to manage different types of office scenarios from their personal devices," commented Nadir Ali, CEO of Inpixon. "Our awarding winning smart office app provides essential tools that assist with workplace re-entry including features such as blue-dot navigation and automated check-in and check-out for desk and room bookings. We are proud to win this contract, and we believe it exemplifies the rapid adoption of our smart office app by major global organizations. We expect this positive momentum to continue."

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is the innovator of Indoor Intelligence™, delivering actionable insights for people, places and things. Combining the power of mapping, positioning and analytics, Inpixon helps to create smarter, safer, and more secure environments. The company's Indoor Intelligence and mobile app solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can take advantage of industry leading location awareness, RTLS, workplace and hybrid event solutions, analytics, sensor fusion and the IoT to create exceptional experiences and to do good with indoor data. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, and Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 on Inpixon's results of operations and global supply chain constraints, Inpixon's ability to integrate the products and business from recent acquisitions into its existing business, the performance of management and employees, the regulatory landscape as it relates to privacy regulations and their applicability to Inpixon's technology, Inpixon's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement and other continued listing requirements, the ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon's periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

