Pandora LIVE featuring Ed Sheeran With Special Guests Tones And I and Maisie Peters

OAKLAND, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pandora announced today that Ed Sheeran will headline Pandora LIVE in celebration of his recently released new single "Bad Habits," with special guest performances from Tones And I and Maisie Peters. The virtual event will take place on July 14 at 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT. Pandora LIVE is the continuation of the streaming service's popular live turned virtual series that features top artists across all genres, including country, pop, rock, R&B and more. RSVP for the free event HERE.

Mikey Piff of SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) will host the evening featuring an in-depth interview with Ed and a game of "The Hot Seat" where he will be quizzed in a speed round about his career.

In collaboration with State Farm®, Pandora has launched Pandora Live Backstage with Ed Sheeran, a new station for fans to hear behind-the-scenes stories from Ed and a mix of songs that inspire him. After the event, this station will be updated to include live performance tracks and commentary from the show.

Pandora LIVE headliner Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist. From record-breaking sales across his recorded music and live performances, and a plethora of award wins to his name, the British singer-songwriter is known for writing some of the biggest songs in history. The four-time GRAMMY award winner has consistently resonated with fans across the world with his peerless songcraft and music palate. Ed has amassed more than 7 billion lifetime streams on Pandora and is only one of six artists to have three songs earn RIAA Diamond-certification, for sale equivalents exceeding 10 million in the US alone; "Thinking Out Loud," "Perfect" and "Shape Of You."

"Feels great to be back with new music and performing live again" says Ed, "I've missed all of you so much. It's going to be a fun gig with Tones And I and my friend Maisie Peters also on the bill. Can't wait!"

Tones And I exploded onto the music scene with her worldwide smash "Dance Monkey," which was #1 in 31 countries and 4x platinum in the US. Now preparing to release her debut album "Welcome To The Madhouse" on July 16, Tones And I has amassed over 223 million lifetime streams on Pandora and has appeared numerous weeks on the Pandora Top Spins and Trendsetter charts.

Taking the mundane normalities of life and elevating them into stories of love, heartbreak and bumping into your sister's ex at a house party, Maisie Peters has amassed millions of fans worldwide. With her debut album "You Signed Up For This" arriving August 27 via Ed Sheeran's Gingerbread Man Records, Maisie's relatable, diary-entry songs have already racked up 2 million lifetime streams on Pandora and landed her on the Pandora Predictions chart.

Event sponsors will enhance the Pandora LIVE viewing experience by curating unique content and activities throughout the event. During the pre-show, Neutrogena® Hydro Boost will invite fans to test their artist knowledge with interactive trivia, Frito-Lay® will provide "tips and tricks" for the most enjoyable viewing experience, and Volvo Cars will showcase their focus on sustainability, inspiring fans about the future with their electric cars.

Wendy's® will host the event's interactive chat and provide an exclusive delivery offer on Grubhub, for fans to enjoy Wendy's at home during the show. Throughout the event, fans will have the opportunity to watch together with their friends via live video chat rooms, thanks to QVC®, a world leader in live video shopping. Fans will also be able to create their own hype reel via the virtual photobooth, presented by Mattress Firm.

Thanks to Hertz, some of Ed's top listeners will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with him, and at the end of the event, they will also provide a limited amount of Ed Sheeran t-shirts to attendees on a first-come, first-served code redemption.

Pandora LIVE featuring Ed Sheeran will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Friday, July 16 at 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm ET available to subscribers nationwide in their car (ch. 2) and on the SXM App with multiple rebroadcasts throughout the weekend. Additionally, the performance will also air on SiriusXM's The Pulse (ch. 15) on Friday, July 23 at 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm ET, SiriusXM's The Blend (ch. 16) on Friday, July 23 at 6:00 pm ET, and on SiriusXM's Coffee House (ch. 14) on Thursday, July 22 at 12:00 pm ET all with multiple rebroadcasts as well.

