Brose Named a 2020 Supplier of the Year Winner by General Motors

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brose was named a General Motors (GM) Supplier of the Year winner in GM's 29th annual Supplier of the Year awards.

GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2020 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM's requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

This is the sixth time Brose has received the award.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, vice president, global purchasing and supply chain, GM.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve, while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year winners were selected by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics leaders. Winners were chosen based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.

"The entire Brose organization takes great pride in being acknowledged as a GM Supplier of the Year for the sixth time in a row. This reflects our long-term strategy set forth a few years ago to become a preferred partner to General Motors," said Wilm Uhlenbecker, president, Brose North America. "I am very proud of the Brose team's dedication to customer service during a year filled with unforeseen challenges."

About Brose

Brose is the world's fourth-largest, family-owned automotive supplier. The core competence of Brose is the synthesis of mechanical, electrical, electronic and sensor systems. Our products increase vehicle comfort, safety and efficiency. More than 25,000 employees at 65 locations in 24 countries generate 5.1 billion euros in sales. Every other new vehicle worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product.

About Brose North America

Brose has been a committed partner to the North American market since 1993. The mechatronics specialist now counts twelve locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico and employs approximately 5,000 people in the region. The entire range of Brose products is manufactured throughout the North American facilities, from window regulators and door modules to seat systems.

About General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM, Financial) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

