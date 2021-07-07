Logo
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Seven Categories at the 2021 Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021

ATLANTA, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions won seven awards at the ninth annual Cyber Defense Global Infosec Awards, an independent awards competition administered by the Cyber Defense Media Group as part of its Cyber Defense Awards Platform. The judging panel consisted of CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who vote based on their independent reviews of the products and services submitted for contention.

LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

LexisNexis Risk Solutions won the following categories:

  • Top Women in Cybersecurity - Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy, LexisNexis Risk Solutions
  • Cutting Edge in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
  • Most Innovative in Authentication (Multi, Single or Two-Factor)
  • Next-Gen in Cybersecurity Analytics
  • Hot Company in Fraud Prevention
  • Best Product in Telecoms Fraud Protection
  • Editor's Choice in Threat Intelligence

The company's fraud and identity management solutions help customers optimize the consumer experience across different journeys through passive and active fraud controls. Insights based on physical, digital, device and behavioral intelligence gives organizations a comprehensive view of identity for successful cyber risk mitigation and fraud prevention.

"Already complex fraud schemes are evolving in an accelerated digital economy to create extremely challenging business problems. We built fraud and identity platforms exactly for this challenging environment, helping businesses confidently discern between trusted customers and fraudulent activity," said Grayson Clarke, Senior Vice President, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "The bold steps we have taken provide broad fraud prevention, identity verification and authentication across risk domains."

Learn more about fraud and identity management solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About CDM InfoSec Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine
With millions of annual readers and opt-in magazine subscribers and growing, with thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com.

Media Contacts:
Marcy Theobald
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
678.694.6681
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL23971&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lexisnexis-risk-solutions-wins-seven-categories-at-the-2021-cyber-defense-global-infosec-awards-301320179.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL23971&Transmission_Id=202107071000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL23971&DateId=20210707
