WynnBET And Colorado Rockies Announce Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

WynnBET Designated As Proud Sports Betting Partner Of Colorado's MLB Club

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2021

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday announced a multi-year partnership. As part of the agreement, WynnBET will be designated as a proud sports betting partner of the Major League Baseball club and have access to a wide range of assets.

WynnBET_Logo.jpg

WynnBET Coors Field Signage (Photos Available For Download):
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1CFH8Bgbk1haGplFvqP0nRRZVgrvk7KOC?usp=sharing

Through the partnership, WynnBET will host several premium hospitality events and experiential activations on the main and external concourses at Rockies' home games. WynnBET will also have the chance to choose fans for select memorable moments such as throwing out the ceremonial first pitch and participating in special on-field ceremonies.

Fans attending home games at Coors Field will see rotating WynnBET signage and branding behind home plate as well as on the main video boards in left field (pregame and in-game). In addition, WynnBET will run in-game promotions that may yield prizes such as trips to Wynn Las Vegas.

The partnership includes several digital assets integrating WynnBET branding into the Rockies' social media accounts and team portal through the MLB Ballpark app as well as significant advertising presence on Rockies.com. Through the WynnBET app's 'Spin Wheel,' users will have opportunities to win lower level tickets to Rockies games with pairs of seats set to be distributed this summer for the team's remaining home games.

To celebrate the partnership, WynnBET will be offering a special Rockies' in-app odds boost on Wednesday. All Colorado users can bet on the Rockies at +500 (max $10 bet) in Wednesday's game against Arizona (6:40 p.m. PDT first pitch).

For more information, visit www.WynnBET.com.

About Wynn Interactive
Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com

Contact:
Seth Medvin, WynnBET ­
702-770-7832
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA34255&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynnbet-and-colorado-rockies-announce-multi-year-partnership-agreement-301326378.html

SOURCE WynnBET

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA34255&Transmission_Id=202107071000PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA34255&DateId=20210707
