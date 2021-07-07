Logo
First Internet Bank Continues SBA Expansion - Adds New Business Development Officers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

First Internet Bank announced today that two new Business Development Officers, Melissa Fenner and Mike Pedicelli, have joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team

“Now more than ever, small business owners need access to capital to help fuel their growth,” said First Internet Bank Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager Mark Gibson. “Melissa and Mike possess the experience and customer focus to help entrepreneurs successfully navigate the SBA lending process.”

Melissa Fenner brings over 20 years’ experience to First Internet Bank. She previously worked at Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo and, most recently, Huntington National Bank, where she served as VP, SBA Business Development Officer and Product Specialist.

Mike Pedicelli joins First Internet Bank from Lendstream SBF. He has over 15 years’ experience in the financial sector, having also held key positions with PromiseOne and Hancock Banks. He received his B.A. from the University of Central Florida and his M.B.A. from Webster University, where he focused on global banking and finance.

Mr. Gibson added, “These lending professionals are great additions to our already outstanding SBA team. We look forward to leveraging their knowledge and insight as we serve our new and existing small business customers.”

For more information about First Internet Bank’s national SBA Lending platform, please visit firstib.com.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005657/en/

