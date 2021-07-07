Logo
Colorado Students Can Earn Job Training and Experience, While Still in High School

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Pikes Peak Online School, (PPOS), a full-time, online public district program, is adding career-focused courses so that high school students can obtain valuable career experience while still in school, and potentially save thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

Beginning this fall, students at PPOS will be able to explore career classes in Education and Training, Hospitality and Tourism, and will be some of the first students in the nation to take classes in Law Enforcement, which has a curriculum created by a mix of nationwide law enforcement experts, community activists, and formerly incarcerated individuals.

“Our hope here is to give future job-seekers a chance to explore a career path while still in high school. Check it out. Try. Fail. If you don’t like it, move on to something else, but gain some experience in the process, and maybe even save a little money at the college level,” said PPOS Principal, Dr. Allison Oswandel.

According to some+statistics, Colorado is 35th in U.S. in unemployment with a rate of 6.4%. Programs like the ones at PPOS can help students get one step ahead of their counterparts in being prepared for the job market when they leave high school. And students can also take college-credit courses in certain fields saving them time and money if they decide to go on to the next level of education.

Overall, PPOS is available to students in grades 9–12 who are residents of Colorado, and these new services will be available for all interested PPOS students. By combining personalized online instruction, hands-on curriculum, and the support of highly qualified Colorado certified teachers, PPOS helps students discover and reach their full potential.

For any questions about the Career Prep classes, please contact Dr. Allison Oswandel at [email protected].

About Pikes Peak Online School

Pikes Peak Online School (PPOS) is public school program of Education reEnvisioned BOCES that serves Colorado students in grades 9-12. As part of the Colorado public school system, PPOS is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about PPOS, visit ppos.k12.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005033/en/

