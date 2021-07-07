Performance Food Group Announces Community Solar Project as Next Step in Renewable Energy Procurement

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Performance Food Group Announces Community Solar Project as Next Step in Renewable Energy Procurement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (

NYSE:PFGC, Financial) announced a community solar project as the next step in delivering on its commitment to renewable energy procurement. This effort is in collaboration with EDPR+NA+Distributed+Generation, a subsidiary of EDP Renewables North America that delivers a full suite of offerings from financing and development to construction and operation of energy and storage assets poised to scale.

Through this collaborative endeavor in New Vineyard, Maine, and over the 20-year term of the agreement, PFG will purchase power generated from the 2.25 megawatt project, estimated at 3,000 megawatt-hours annually. The project is anticipated to begin generating power in 2022.

“We are excited about this collaboration and how it will help PFG reduce the intensity of our power consumption and increase energy efficiency,” said PFG Chairman, President & CEO George Holm. “Energy management is an important part of PFG’s corporate responsibility focus. Being able to procure a larger portion of our total energy from renewable resources will reduce our carbon footprint – supporting a healthy environment and thriving communities.”

The project is expected to allow PFG to avoid 365 metric tons of emissions annually, which addresses more than 80 percent of the power usage at its Performance Foodservice – NorthCenter location in Augusta, Maine. The renewable power generated annually by this project represents 2,103 metric tons of avoided CO2 emissions, 206,590 gallons of diesel not consumed, and the equivalent carbon sequestered by 2,746 acres of forest.

Among PFG’s climate-related goals is procuring 10 percent of its consumed power from renewable energy by 2030. The company continues to explore additional opportunities with the longtime advisor to its energy management portfolio, Schneider+Electric, ranked the most sustainable corporation by the Corporate Knights in 2021.

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 200,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG and Performance Foodservice, visit pfgc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210707005594r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005594/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment