Code Corporation Launches CodeQR, Secure Smartphone QR Code Reader

Code+Corporation, a global leader in barcode scanning and data capture technologies, today announced it has released CodeQR, a safe and secure smartphone QR code reader app that is free for download on the App+Store or Google+Play.

CodeQR is a free app to scan QR and UPC barcodes. The app stands apart from other barcode scanning apps by safeguarding data privacy and security. This is accomplished by not capturing, monitoring or transmitting any confidential information, unlike other similar apps on the market. Many of these apps not only send the scanned code and other information such as the user’s smartphone GPS coordinates to a centralized server, but also infect the user’s device with malicious malware.

“Scanning QR codes in a work environment with untrusted software can expose a company and employees to numerous security threats and enable the data that is scanned to be captured, sold, and potentially used in hacking attacks against users,” said Brian Lampright, Senior Product Manager at Code Corporation. “Multiple customers have been seeking this type of solution and since Code has one of the most trusted barcode scanning technologies in the world, they came to us. Companies can have confidence that the CodeQR app can be freely distributed to employees, knowing that employees and their data are safe from privacy violations, unauthorized data capture, selling the data, exploiting the data and employees, and all other unscrupulous activities that happen in today’s world.”

CodeQR does not capture or record the data that is decoded from the barcode; therefore, it does not—and cannot—sell any of the data to 3rd parties. It also does not push any advertising to users and does not violate their privacy. The only data being collected from CodeQR is standard and anonymized app analytics related to the usage (such as frequency of use) and performance of the app which is used to improve product developments.

Lampright said, “We encourage business and consumer users to enjoy this free app to scan QR and UPC codes, knowing a trusted company has developed it, and when you have greater needs from a data capture company, please give us a call. We would love to have a conversation about how we can help with your enterprise data capture needs.”

URLs to the apps:

https%3A%2F%2Fapps.apple.com%2Fus%2Fapp%2Fcodeqr-codecorp%2Fid1565813506%23%3Fplatform%3Diphone

https%3A%2F%2Fplay.google.com%2Fstore%2Fapps%2Fdetails%3Fid%3Dcom.codecorp.CodeQR

About Code Corporation

Code Corporation is part of the Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) owned companies. For more than 20 years, Code Corporation has been an industry pioneer, leader, and champion for data capture innovation and has garnered more than 100 patents. By crafting and continuing to perfect its unique decoding algorithms, Code and its line of image-based scanning and decoding technology consistently deliver unparalleled performance companies around the world depend on every day. Code designs and manufactures a complete line of market-leading hardware and software data capture solutions. Code products are not only valued for providing a consistent level of workflow efficiency year after year, but also for their ergonomic design, durability, ease of customization, and seamless integration. Code is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah with offices in Boston and Amsterdam. For more, please visit www.codecorp.com.

