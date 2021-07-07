GoDaddy Launches New Service to Easily Sell Unused Domain Names

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of List for Sale, a service that enables anyone to quickly and easily list and sell unused domain names. The tool is available for free to all GoDaddy customers who own a domain name, providing an opportunity to generate a profit on unused domains.

Once a GoDaddy customer clicks the List for Sale button in their Domain Control Center, they will be guided through a simple three-step process where they can list the sales price for the domain, create a "For Sale" landing page for the domain's website, and then publish a listing for the domain on Afternic, the world's largest domain marketplace. GoDaddy provides an estimate pricing tool to help users set an accurate price for their listing.

List for Sale dramatically simplifies the previously cumbersome process of selling a domain name online and opens up a new, valuable opportunity for GoDaddy customers to make a substantial profit on unused domain names; the average sale price for a domain name on Afternic is $2,000, and since the beta launch in January, the highest domain sold through the List for Sale tool is $57,500. New domain names entering Afternic also unlock valuable inventory for domain investors. As a result of the tool, hundreds of thousands of domain names have been introduced into the domain marketplace.

"Everyday entrepreneurs come to GoDaddy to find great domain names fitting for their business ventures, but sometimes domain names go unused and sit dormant in accounts," said Paul Nicks, Vice President at GoDaddy. "List for Sale gives customers an easy and simple way to earn a profit by selling their domain name for a valuable sum."

List for Sale is a free service for GoDaddy customers. Customers only pay the industry standard sales commissions, ranging between 10-20%, to Afternic if the domain is sold.

