GoDaddy Launches New Service to Easily Sell Unused Domain Names

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

New List for Sale tool makes it easier than ever for customers to sell domains on Afternic, with a $2,000 average sale price

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, today announced the launch of List for Sale, a service that enables anyone to quickly and easily list and sell unused domain names. The tool is available for free to all GoDaddy customers who own a domain name, providing an opportunity to generate a profit on unused domains.

Once a GoDaddy customer clicks the List for Sale button in their Domain Control Center, they will be guided through a simple three-step process where they can list the sales price for the domain, create a "For Sale" landing page for the domain's website, and then publish a listing for the domain on Afternic, the world's largest domain marketplace. GoDaddy provides an estimate pricing tool to help users set an accurate price for their listing.

List for Sale dramatically simplifies the previously cumbersome process of selling a domain name online and opens up a new, valuable opportunity for GoDaddy customers to make a substantial profit on unused domain names; the average sale price for a domain name on Afternic is $2,000, and since the beta launch in January, the highest domain sold through the List for Sale tool is $57,500. New domain names entering Afternic also unlock valuable inventory for domain investors. As a result of the tool, hundreds of thousands of domain names have been introduced into the domain marketplace.

"Everyday entrepreneurs come to GoDaddy to find great domain names fitting for their business ventures, but sometimes domain names go unused and sit dormant in accounts," said Paul Nicks, Vice President at GoDaddy. "List for Sale gives customers an easy and simple way to earn a profit by selling their domain name for a valuable sum."

List for Sale is a free service for GoDaddy customers. Customers only pay the industry standard sales commissions, ranging between 10-20%, to Afternic if the domain is sold.

Learn more about List for Sale here.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

GoDaddy_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA35207&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-launches-new-service-to-easily-sell-unused-domain-names-301327055.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.

