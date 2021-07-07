Zillow Announces Evolution of Best of Zillow in Premier Agent Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Zillow Announces Evolution of Best of Zillow in Premier Agent Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Best of Zillow status will incorporate additional metrics to recognize agents with a proven track record of customer success; Zillow also introduces upgraded resources to support agents' business growth

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, July 7, 2021

SEATTLE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Zillow today announced new improvements to its Premier Agent program to better recognize Premier Agent partners who are creating an exceptional customer experience for home buyers and sellers, and to provide partners with training and development resources to support and help grow their business.

"Focusing on the customer has been in Zillow's DNA since the company's inception, and we want to partner with fantastic agents who are directly working with our shared customers to deliver a great experience," said Racquel Russell, Zillow vice president of partner success. "We have heard from our partners that great agents do more than provide excellent customer service, and we are evolving Best of Zillow to recognize more of the work great agents are doing to get results for their clients."

Zillow is working to create a more streamlined transaction experience for today's consumers, and real estate professionals who share that vision are essential to delivering that experience to home buyers and sellers. Zillow supports Premier Agent partners with tools and products to help them efficiently manage and grow their business. This allows agents to focus on providing their local market expertise as they help customers navigate the buying and selling process.

When Best of Zillow was introduced in 2018, it identified agents based solely on customer satisfaction scores. Starting in October, the Best of Zillow status will evolve to incorporate additional, actionable metrics such as agents' transaction history and their readiness to take on customer connections and grow with Zillow. Premier Agent partners will be able to see their performance in a new Best of Zillow report, along with the target score to reach Best of Zillow status.

Agents who earn Best of Zillow will gain exclusive access to events to share insights and network with their peers from across the country. They will also have opportunities to reach more customers through advertising bonuses and priority access to new inventory.

Zillow is also improving the level of support it provides to help agents grow their business by moving business and growth advisors into the field to bring Premier Agent partners more local market insights, and offering more tailored training and development resources. These training resources were developed based on feedback from our top partners, as well as internal Zillow data that reveals the behaviors that have the greatest impact on building lasting relationships with customers and helping them successfully buy or sell a home.

"Great agents who leverage the latest technology to give their clients the best possible experience are the future of real estate," said Stephen Capezza, senior vice president of Premier Agent sales and partnerships. "These professionals are essential partners to Zillow, and we're excited to offer new and more localized support to help them succeed. Together we can help our shared customers find the home where they'll spend the next phase of their lives."

Premier Agent partners also will have on-demand access to Zillow product demos, content from top-performing agents and interactive classes through Zillow Academy, a new online learning platform with courses they can take at their own pace.

For more information about Zillow's Premier Agent program, visit https://www.zillow.com/premier-agent/.

About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

favicon.png?sn=SF34575&sd=2021-07-07 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-announces-evolution-of-best-of-zillow-in-premier-agent-program-301326821.html

SOURCE Zillow Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF34575&Transmission_Id=202107071005PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF34575&DateId=20210707
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment