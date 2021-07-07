Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. Announces Biggest Quarterly Revenue in Company History

PR Newswire

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce net revenues for Q2 were the biggest in the Company's history for a single quarter in almost 6 years of its existence. 2021 Q2 revenues were approximately $830,000, with an additional $45,000 of open sales orders not yet invoiced. Gross profit for the second quarter revenues were approximately $167,000; and net revenues were split across the Company's subsidiaries: Kona Gold LLC, with approximately $496,000 in revenue, and Gold Leaf Distribution, with approximately $334,000 in revenue.

Kona Gold Beverage has announced it anticipates third quarter revenues to be approximately $1,000,000, building upon its second quarter growth. This would make Q3 the Company's first quarter with revenues over $1,000,000. The Company anticipates approximately $600,000 in revenue to come from its Kona Gold subsidiary, and $400,000 to come from its Gold Leaf Distribution subsidiary in Q3.

"I am excited to share with our stockholders the record setting quarter the Company had in Q2, as we continue to see phenomenal growth across our subsidiaries," stated Robert Clark, CEO of Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. "With such great growth happening within the Company, we have recently hired three additional full-time employees in the past three weeks: two Salesmen for our Gold Leaf Distribution subsidiary, and one Territory Sales Representative for our Kona Gold subsidiary. Our team has set a goal to have the Company's first million-dollar quarter in Q3, and I am confident we will accomplish that."

Kona Gold Beverage recently completed another production run of its rapidly growing Ooh La Lemin brand, as they keep up with high demand from new distributors and retailers, along with fulfilling reorders. The Company will be announcing a new distributor that was recently signed in the coming days for its Kona Gold Hemp Energy Drinks.

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., a Delaware corporation, has created wholly-owned subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC, HighDrate, LLC, and Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC. Kona Gold, LLC has developed a premium Hemp-Infused Energy Drink line; please visit its website at www.konagoldhemp.com. HighDrate, LLC has developed the beverage industry's first CBD-Infused Energy Water, available in 6 delicious flavors; please visit its website at www.highdrateme.com. Gold Leaf Distribution, LLC was created to fill the Company's distribution needs in markets that it wants to enter quickly; please visit its website at www.goldleafdist.com. Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. recently acquired S&S Beverage, Inc., which manufactures and distributes LEMIN Superior Lemonade line; please visit its website at www.drinklemin.com. Kona Gold and its family of companies are located on the east coast of Florida in Melbourne and in Greer, South Carolina.

