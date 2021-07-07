motorola one 5G UW ace — with new Verizon Adaptive Sound — is ready to rock

Verizon spacial sound system lets you experience music, games and movies like never before



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting July 8, you can get your hands on the most affordable Motorola 5G phone available on Verizon — the motorola one 5G UW ace. It gives you access to all of Verizon’s 5G flavors (including upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband leveraging C-Band spectrum) and our brand new Verizon Adaptive Sound system that lets you experience music, games, movies and meetings like never before. The best part? It’s available for only $299.99 — or get it on us with a premium Unlimited plan1.

Why it’s awesome

motorola one 5G UW ace has all the features you need for work and play and it’s the perfect gateway to the power of Verizon 5G, all at a price that won’t hurt your wallet. Here are just a few of the great features included:

Superfast 5G speed: With the motorola one 5G UW ace and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, which is now available in parts of over 70 cities, you can download your favorite movies in seconds2, stream intensive online games without any lag and feel like you’re right there in the room during video chats and conference calls. 5G Ultra Wideband delivers fast speeds, massive capacity and low lag time, so you’ll never miss a thing.

Over two days of power3: The 5000 mAh battery keeps you going strong for more than 48 hours, so you can go all weekend long on a single charge and power through your days when you're on a business trip or traveling while away from an outlet.

Elevate your entertainment: The 6.7" Full HD+ Max Vision display takes entertainment to the next level. Watch movies come to life on the motorola one 5G UW ace in vivid colors with improved brightness and contrast. Feel like you’re right there in the room on video chats, play your favorite games in high resolution and view your documents or presentations with ease while on-the-go.

Capture every moment: Take sharper, brighter photos in any light thanks to the 48 MP sensor4 with Quad Pixel technology. Fit 4x more in the frame using the ultra-wide angle lens and shoot incredibly detailed close-ups with the Macro Vision camera.

5G gaming on the go: In addition to lightning-fast 5G Ultra Wideband data speeds, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 750G 5G processor lets you stream desktop-quality games smoothly on the go; watch vivid, lifelike graphics render in an instant; and rely on efficient, long-lasting performance that won’t let you down. To help test all the best games on your phone, new and existing Verizon customers get six months of Google Play Pass on us with “Start” and “Do More” Unlimited plans, or 12 months on us with “Play More” or “Get More” Unlimited plans (then, $4.99/mo after)5. For more information about Google Play Pass on Verizon visit verizon.com/googleplaypass .

Business-grade security and productivity: For peace of mind, motorola one 5G UW ace is equipped with ThinkShield for mobile, designed to help protect against mobile threats by guarding your phone against malware, phishing and network attacks using Artificial Intelligence based defense solutions. It also comes loaded with BlueJeans, Verizon’s premier video-conferencing service.

Introducing Verizon Adaptive Sound

motorola one 5G UW ace will be the first phone to include Verizon’s ingenious new mobile audio solution, Verizon Adaptive Sound, which produces brilliant spatial surround experience regardless of what headphone, soundbar or earbud brand you use or what application you're watching or listening to, including Dolby Atmos-enabled content.

To experience Verizon Adaptive Sound, simply use your favorite applications to play your music, video or game and it will automatically optimize the content for your listening device. You can also manually control different settings like treble, bass, spatial, voice, etc.

Verizon Adaptive Sound will be made available on a broader portfolio of new devices in the future, as well as some existing devices via an over-the-air software update.

What’s more, Verizon Adaptive Sound works great with all the premium content apps included on our Play More or Get More Unlimited plans, like Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+6. And, Discovery+ is on us for the first year (then, $6.99/mo after)7.

motorola one 5G UW ace is available only at Verizon for $12.49 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $299.99 retail). Or get it free on us if you sign up for a premium unlimited plan1. Visit verizon.com on July 8 to order your new phone. Verizon Business customers can visit our Motorola page for pricing and additional information.

15G Ultra Wideband available only in parts of select cities. 5G Nationwide available in 2700+ cities. $299.99 device payment purchase or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on select Unlimited plans req'd. Less $299.99 promo credit applied over 24 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

2Download speeds may vary depending upon network and coverage conditions, and content optimization for 5G Ultra Wideband.

3All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

4The 48MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 12MP.

512 months or 6 months Google Play Pass on us requires active line on select Unlimited plans (must enroll w/Verizon by 12.31.21). Must be 18 yrs or older. After respective 12 month or 6 month promo period ends, subscription will auto-renew at $4.99+tax/mo unless you cancel (For NM residents, Google Play Pass promo ends automatically after 12 mos or 6 mos). Cancel anytime. One offer per eligible Verizon account. Add’l terms apply.

6The Disney Bundle includes Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported plan) and ESPN+. Must enroll w/Verizon by 12.31.21. Access content from each service separately, and select ESPN+ content via Hulu. One offer per eligible Verizon account. ©2021 Disney and its related affiliates.

712 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) from time of enrollment (enroll with Verizon by 12.31.21); then auto-renews at $6.99+ tax/mo. after promo period ends unless you cancel w/Verizon (for NM residents, discovery+ [ad-free] ends automatically after 12 mos). Cancel anytime. One offer/eligible Verizon account. Add'l terms apply. ©2021 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

