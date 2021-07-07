Logo
UWM Holdings Corporation to Celebrate Mortgage Brokers at New York Stock Exchange

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE%3AUWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the America, today announced it will bring 75 independent mortgage brokers to the New York Stock Exchange and ring the closing bell on July 21, 2021 in celebration of National Mortgage Brokers Day.

“Mortgage brokers make a profound impact on borrowers across America every day,” said Mat Ishbia chairman and CEO of UWMC. “The personal service, immense savings, exceptional speed and ease with which they close loans is astounding. Their ability to make dreams a reality for consumers is why we will dedicate time to celebrate them later this month at the New York Stock Exchange.

Nearly 1,000 mortgage brokers across the country submitted stories sharing how they have had the opportunity to impact borrowers including:

  • Philadelphia, PA mortgage broker who helped a 64-year-old woman fulfill her dream of owning her first home.
  • Fairfield, NJ mortgage broker who helped an active member of the military close on his family’s new home while on a secret ops mission abroad by speaking with him at 2 AM her time.
  • Wilmington, NC mortgage broker who helped a family of 10 find a USDA mortgage that allowed them to move out of an RV into a house during the pandemic.
  • Los Angeles, CA mortgage broker who helped an immigrant woman, whose birth country offered limited women’s rights, establish a career and buy a home all on her own.

National Mortgage Brokers Day is an annual celebration of independent mortgage brokers across the country, established by the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) and celebrated each year on July 18. UWM has been a passionate advocate of independent mortgage brokers who save borrowers an average of $3,700 on their mortgage costs.

Join UWM Holdings Corporation and these 75 mortgage brokers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 for an iconic celebration of the entire mortgage broker community by tuning in live at 4:00 PM ET to watch them ring the closing bell at NYSE by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nyse.com%2Fbell.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”). UWM is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation six years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM focuses on providing highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support. UWM’s exceptional teamwork and focus on technology result in the delivery of innovative mortgage solutions that drive the company’s ongoing growth in market share and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for independent mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005736/en/

