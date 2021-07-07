Demand Brands (DMAN) To Present At Emerging Growth Conference July 21st

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), which markets under the brand name "Lucky Chief" (http://www.luckychief.com ) announced today that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference, originally scheduled for the 7th, now on July 21st at 12 pm EST (http://www.emerginggrowth.com). The Company will be represented by its CEO Ian Dixon.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to learn more about DMAN and the Company's strategic plans and to interact with Mr. Dixon in real time.

Mr. Dixon will make a presentation and time permitting he will open the floor to questions. If unable to join the event live an archival webcast will be made available on http://www.emergingrowth.com

About Lucky Chief - Lucky Chief is a principle lifestyle brand of the Company and a pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids. Lucky Chief was one of the first licensed producers of cannabis concentrates in California out of their Type 7 Lab in Oakland, CA. Lucky Chief also has its own in-house catalog of THC genetics. The vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" operation has been on dispensary shelves since 2016. Lucky Chief prides itself on its in-house cannabis dispensary, named the Cannabis Outlet whose flagship location is under construction in Atwater, CA.

