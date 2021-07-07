Logo
Demand Brands (DMAN) To Present At Emerging Growth Conference July 21st

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "DMAN"), which markets under the brand name "Lucky Chief" (http://www.luckychief.com) announced today that it will present at the Emerging Growth Conference, originally scheduled for the 7th, now on July 21st at 12 pm EST (http://www.emerginggrowth.com). The Company will be represented by its CEO Ian Dixon.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to learn more about DMAN and the Company's strategic plans and to interact with Mr. Dixon in real time.

Mr. Dixon will make a presentation and time permitting he will open the floor to questions. If unable to join the event live an archival webcast will be made available on http://www.emergingrowth.com

About Lucky Chief - Lucky Chief is a principle lifestyle brand of the Company and a pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids. Lucky Chief was one of the first licensed producers of cannabis concentrates in California out of their Type 7 Lab in Oakland, CA. Lucky Chief also has its own in-house catalog of THC genetics. The vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" operation has been on dispensary shelves since 2016. Lucky Chief prides itself on its in-house cannabis dispensary, named the Cannabis Outlet whose flagship location is under construction in Atwater, CA.

About the Emerging Growth Conference - The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms 'believes', 'belief', 'expects', 'intends', 'anticipates', 'projects' 'will', or 'plans' to be uncertain and forward looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Press Contact: 323-967-7900
[email protected]

SOURCE: Demand Brands, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654458/Demand-Brands-DMAN-To-Present-At-Emerging-Growth-Conference-July-21st

img.ashx?id=654458

