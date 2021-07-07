Chubb Survey Finds Consumer Behaviors Toward Cyber Security Remain Unchanged Despite Increasing Risk

PR Newswire

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Chubb finds that when it comes to cybersecurity, Americans' actions have not yet caught up to the increasing cyber risks resulting from significant changes to our work, activities, and daily habits brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Chubb's Fourth Cyber Report, which examined individuals' new cyber exposures, comprehension of cyber risks, and preventative actions taken, more than two-thirds of Americans report that they have become somewhat or much more concerned about the potential for a cyber breach in the past year; however, a third of respondents have not taken any preventative actions to protect themselves or their data. These figures remain relatively unchanged from 2019.

"Over the past year, COVID-19 has fundamentally reshaped every aspect of our lives, and one of the most understated, yet compelling, impacts of the pandemic has been the risks associated with our personal cyber habits," said Fran O'Brien, Division President of Chubb North America Personal Risk Services. "While we're encouraged to know that Americans' cyber security concerns are growing, today's consumers rely heavily on technologies to aid them in managing their personal lives, and because of that reliance, they should implement important cyber security measures to help protect themselves and their families from rapidly-evolving cyber threats."

Additional key findings are outlined below:

Being "Cyber Comfortable" at Home and Preferring Remote Work

Nearly half of Americans chose to relocate in order to work remotely during the pandemic. Those who did relocate were more likely to take steps to protect themselves and their data, than they were to take these same steps at their primary home: 62% of respondents changed passwords, 43% used a VPN even on a private network, and 43% made sure to log out of all accounts when transitioning to and from their temporary locations.

With 71% of Americans preferring to work remotely most or all of the time moving forward, instilling cyber security best practices now will continue to be critical for businesses in the years ahead.

Medical Data Vulnerabilities Going Unnoticed, Except Vaccinations

Our medical information has become more top-of-mind and conversations around health more commonplace in the past year, especially as it relates to the COVID-19 vaccine. As part of Chubb's Fourth Annual Cyber Risk Survey, we examined how the evolving conversation about medical data and vaccines changed Americans' cyber exposures, along with the comprehension of these risks, the steps they are taking to protect themselves, and where any gaps still exist.

According to the study, most individuals (63%) feel as though others should share their vaccination status in order to be able to participate in normal activities, but a similar majority (57%) are concerned with having to share their own vaccination status with others. While respondents expressed concern about privacy as it relates to vaccination status, only 24% shared that the same level of concern when it comes to other sources of medical data and records, with the notable exception of fitness tracking devices.

When it Comes to Cyber Insurance, Americans are Sticking to What They Know

Only 12% of Americans have purchased a personal cyber insurance policy in the past year. For the many without cyber insurance coverage, 34% of respondents would turn to friends and family for advice about a cyber insurance policy, 42% would ask an existing agent or broker, and 70% would prefer to purchase their cyber insurance policy through their existing carrier.

To learn more, read the full report.

Methodology

This is the fourth survey by Chubb measuring consumers' approaches and behaviors toward cyber risk. Conducted by Research Now SSI, a leading global provider of first-party consumer and professional data, the online survey was fielded between February 11-25, 2021. The results are based on 1,208 completed surveys. A breakdown of respondents is as follows:

Gender: Male (53%), Female (46%), Non-binary/ Prefer Not to Answer (1%)

Age: 18-34 (36%), 35-54 (40%), 55+ (24%)

Regions: Midwest (21%), Northeast (19%), West (32%), South (28%)

Socioeconomic Status: Middle Class (27%), Upper Middle Class (27%), Mass Affluent (24%), High-Net-Worth (22%)

