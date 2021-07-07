SQID Technologies Limited - CFO Change

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID) announces that Company Secretary, Mr Mark Pryn has replaced Mr Lee Horobin as Chief Financial Officer effective July 7, 2021. Mr Pryn is now Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer.

On January 18, 2021, the Company reported that it had accepted a Notice of Contract Termination from Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary, Mr Lee Horobin. The Contract Notice Period ended July 7, 2021.

The Board acknowledges Lee's contribution and wishes him well for his future endeavours.

