Exxe Group Reports Record Revenues and Profits for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Exxe reports a record annual revenue of $33.9M and record profits of $6.6M
Annual revenue increased by 121% to $33.9M in FY-21 versus $15.3M in FY-20
Annual profits increased by 86.8% to $6.6M in FY-21 versus $3.6 million in FY-20
In 4Q2021 revenues increased 50.0% to $10.2M versus $6.8M in 4Q2020
4Q2021 revenue of $10.2M surpassed the record $9.3M Quarter in 3Q2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, reports financial results for its year ending March 31, 2021.

Quarterly Events

  • 1Myle received final connectivity confirmation to a major European crypto marketplace
  • 1Myle began limited revenue generation operations with the private traders community
  • AXXA VC's early-stage startup received a $250K round investment from an intl VC funder
  • Acquisition of digital marketing agency MarketMediaConnect (MMC)

Key Metrics

FY-2021 ($)FY-2020 ($)Percentage Change
Total Current Assets

16,957,829

13,667,506

24.1%
Total Assets

222,048,419

192,763,016

15.2%
Shareholder Equity

138,465,749

116,229,197

19.1%
Annual Revenue

33,900,534

15,341,001

121.0%
Annual Net Income / Loss

6,643,421

3,556,558

86.8%

Performance Snapshot

AXXA's annual revenues grew121.0% in FY-2021 to $33,900,534 as compared to $8,373,694 in the same period last year. Net annual income for FY-2021 was $6,643,421as compared to net annual income of $3,556,558 in the same period last year, an increase of 86.8%.

AXXA generated $10,176,590 gross revenues in 4Q2021 surpassing the $9,263,526 record set in 3Q2021; a 9.9% sequential Quarter-over-Quarter growth. Compared to the same period last year, 4Q revenue increased 50.0% from $6,783,338.

Gross revenue per share for FY-21 was $0.0643 as compared to $0.0365 in the same period last year, an increase of 76.1%.

Total assets were $222,048,419 in 4Q2021 as compared to $192,763,016 in the same period last year, an increase of $29,285,403 or 15.2%.

Highlights

Exxe Group's Agribusiness revenue continued increasing as commodity prices for corn, barley and wheat prices rose during the Company's Fourth Quarter. World food prices in March 2021 as measured by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Food Price Index reached their highest level since June 2014, and was the 10th consecutive monthly increase.

Exxe Group saw a noticeable uptick in automotive demand. DHE Group and Mein Motor, which are combined into one automotive segment, reported revenues of $1,974,569. The combined segment supplies a range of products and services to the automotive sector including center discs, barrels and wheel rims for harvest vehicles and large transport vehicles, and ecommerce engine overhaul and repair services business.

MMeditech GmbH which sources and sells high-use consumables to the Swiss medical supply market reported revenues of $745,099 in its most recent quarter. This is the first full Quarter since Exxe Group acquired the Company and is an approximately 25% increase in revenue since the acquisition took place.

Eduard Nazmiev, Ph.D., CEO and President of Exxe Group commented: 'Exxe Group made substantial progress in FY-2021 by effecting strategies that turned negative economic lockdown restrictions into positive corporate results. We are pleased to report that Exxe beat the top end of its estimated gross annual revenue forecast by 3.6%, ending FY-21 with record gross revenues of $33.9M and record profits of $6.6M.'

Subsequent Events

On June 14, 2021, Exxe Group outlined a shareholder-friendly debt restructuring plan that addresses certain indebtedness approximating to $5 million. This restructuring is non-dilutive to shareholders and works by increasing the length of debt terms in order to improve cash flow.

On June 10, 2021, 1Myle completed the implementation of a fully automated Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance software module, completed enhanced connectivity to the cryptocurrency Exchange 1Myle is working with, and completed several validation tests. These combined developments significantly reduce compliance costs and operating expenses.

On May 20, 2021, Exxe Group announced the acquisition of a controlling interest in furniture manufacturer and interior design agency daskonzept group AG, which is headquartered in Thun, Switzerland.

0DZ6JvPMCdRA1tdLJrLrALhaBUOZ8HLSenqJfn7utn6L4-y9D4L8jM-hPT7ut4lg_dJjnSjW2TEbUm66ohuxynRaZzRzByNFsL7Y4V3pqyblenhVq9slH85yPcIHdwuwNTImBD33.jpg

About Exxe Group, Inc.

Exxe Group is a diversified fintech corporation focusing on acquisitions in the following sectors: real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services. Exxe Group is an acquisition-driven company. The Company strategy is to acquire controlling equity interests in undervalued companies and undertake an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing both access to capital and management expertise. For additional information go to www.exxegroup.com

CONTACT: Exxe Group IR: [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'ongoing,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'will,' 'would,' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

SOURCE: Exxe Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654560/Exxe-Group-Reports-Record-Revenues-and-Profits-for-the-Fiscal-Year-Ending-March-31-2021

img.ashx?id=654560

