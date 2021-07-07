Logo
Blue Plant Farms, An International Consolidated Companies (OTC:INCC) Subsidiary, Executes Exclusive Distribution Agreement With HyOx Superwater, Inc.

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / International Consolidated Companies (OTC:INCC) / Blue Plant Farms LLC:

INCC, through it's Blue Plant Farms subsidiary, has executed an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with HyOx Superwater, Inc. The agreement gives Blue Plant Farms LLC the exclusive right to represent/market/sell HyOx Superwater in the Cannabis (Marijuana & Hemp), Kava, and Kratom Agricultural Markets.

HyOx Superwater, Inc. developed a Proprietary Patent Pending CZF Technology that enables the energy-efficient production of hyper-oxygenated "Superwater". The oxygenation of this Superwater has yielded extraordinary results when used in the growing of cannabis. Reported findings presented by Dr. Rey Linares, MD, CEO of HyOx Superwater, have revealed the following noteworthy results:

  • 3-day germination time (vs 6-9 days without HyOx)
  • 95% seed germination rate (vs 65-70% without HyOx)
  • Plant roots 30-50% larger (vs previous harvest without HyOx)
  • Stronger seeds from oxygenated crop (increasing next crop's strength)

"We feel blessed to have developed this technology to improve the quality of water, the most essential substance on the planet." ~~Dr. Rey Linares

Dr. Rey Linares is a Medical Doctor in Oldsmar, FL who is Triple Board Certified: Pulmonoligist, Critical Care (ER), and Sleep. As Founder/Developer/CEO of HyOx Superwater, Inc., Dr. Rey's goal was to design a superior drinking water intended to introduce, on a cellular level, enriched oxygen into the human body at a rapid rate. In achieving this, Dr. Rey & The HyOx Superwater Team of Scientists also discovered the magnificent benefits the Superwater had on plant life. We are excited to explore the abundant possibilities this amazing relationship has to offer in the Cannabis/Kava/Kratom Agricultural Markets and beyond.

About Company (INCC): International Consolidated Companies (INCC) was founded in 2002. INCC is focused on acquiring and growing businesses that offer innovation, quality, and cost-efficient technologies.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risk and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Company Info:

Antonio Uccello, INCC CEO
(949) 315-0244
[email protected]
Company Twitter: @INCCinfo

SOURCE: International Consolidated Companies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654552/Blue-Plant-Farms-An-International-Consolidated-Companies-OTCINCC-Subsidiary-Executes-Exclusive-Distribution-Agreement-With-HyOx-Superwater-Inc

img.ashx?id=654552

