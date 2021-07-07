Maverick Energy Group, LTD Announcing Scheduling of First Well in Jones County Texas: 7/7/2021

ST AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / James McCabe, President and CEO of Maverick Energy Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MKGP) ("Maverick"), an independent oil and gas exploration company, announced today that Maverick is scheduling the commencement of operations on Maverick's 167-acre Davis Lease Bonnie Davis #1 well in Jones County, Texas.

Since Maverick's recent acquisition of the existing Bonnie Davis #1 well and lease, Maverick's engineer, Jason Lacewell, has been conducting a detailed review of the well's logs and other data. Based on the logs and the wellbore condition, Mr. Lacewell has confirmed that the first completion effort will be in the prolific Flippen Lime zone (which shows two separate productive lenses). In addition to the Flippen Lime zone, Mr. Lacewell has identified two other productive zones, the Saddle Creek Lime and the Breckenridge Lime, as potentially productive.

Today Maverick has instructed Mr. Lacewell to engage a workover rig to commence completion operations and, based on rig availability, Maverick expects to commence work in one to two weeks. Maverick will update shareholders with the progress of the Bonnie Davis #1 well as operations proceed.

About Maverick EnergyGroup

Maverick Energy Group LTD is a crude oil and natural gas acquisition, production, exploration, and horizontal drilling development company focusing on select areas of North America. Maverick believes that its access to patented and proprietary horizontal production enhancement technologies facilitates the rapid accumulation of valuable oil and gas assets, while at the same time greatly improving the rate of production and lifetime potentialof these properties.

