Dollar General Hires Chief Medical Officer in Push to Become 'Health Destination'

Working towards establishing itself as a “health destination” for consumers, Dollar General Corp. ( DG, Financial) announced on Wednesday that it has hired its first chief medical officer and will begin stocking shelves with more health and hygiene products.

While the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based discount retailer, which operates more than 17,000 stores across the U.S., started offering fresh fruit and other healthier food options in recent years, CEO Todd Vasos shared that the new push is inspired by customers who said they want more access to convenient and affordable health care products and services, especially in areas that don’t have many other grocers or major pharmacies nearby.

Dollar General said its expanded health care offerings will include an assortment of cough and cold medicine, dental, nutritional, medical and health aids along with feminine hygiene products, among other things.

“Our goal is to build and enhance affordable healthcare offerings for our customers, especially in the rural communities we serve,” Vasos said.

The company revealed it hired Dr. Albert Wu as its chief medical officer. In this newly created role, he will spearhead the development of Dollar General’s health care efforts by building relationships with companies that provide health care products and services in order for the company to roll out its own offerings.

This should not prove to be too big of a feat for Wu. He previously worked for McKinsey & Co., where he led a team focused on health care-related projects, which included providing care to patients living in rural areas, modeling how to support Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts and designing a digitally-driven health insurance product.

In a statement, Vasos expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition.

“We’re excited to welcome Albert to our team and to put a greater emphasis on wellness in the communities we serve,” he said. “His impressive experience brings a unique perspective to our operations and will be critical as we look to develop our health care services offering.”

Dollar General noted that Wu officially joined the company this past Tuesday.

Wall Street appears to have embraced the development since shares were up over 1.9% at $222.63 on Wednesday morning. The retailer has a market cap of $52.52 billion currently. While the stock thrived throughout the coronavirus pandemic with a 35% increase in 2020, GuruFocus estimates it has posted a gain of nearly 6% year to date.

Of the gurus invested in Dollar General, Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss has the largest stake with 0.83% of outstanding shares. Other top guru shareholders are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Tecnologies, Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio), Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio), Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio), Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio), Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), John Hussman (Trades, Portfolio), Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio).