Amazon: A Glowing Future Ahead

As a result of having to stay at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, digitalization has almost invaded people's lives, giving a boost to online shopping as the time spent on the internet rose exponentially.

Online shopping is one of the activities that people around the world engage in every day, which explains why analysts project the retail e-commerce space, which was worth $4.3 trillion in 2020, will have continuous and rapid growth. They are forecasting that retail e-commerce could potentially hit $6.4 trillion in 2024, a more than 45% increase in just four years.

When considering the global e-commerce space, the first name that typically comes to mind is Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial). Founded 27 years ago by Jeff Bezos, the Seattle-based company has a market capitalization hovering around $1.9 trillion currently.

The share price is five times the level it traded at in 2016 and will continue to increase, driven by several catalysts.

Amazon's profitability will also grow as the infrastructure in which it operates continues to expand on innovations in technology. Users will benefit from an increasing number of advanced devices and applications that will allow them to exploit the internet's vast potential.

The company's primary source of income, e-commerce, will also continue to grow as the number of those who shop online increases significantly over the next several years as a result of the development of the infrastructure. The significant abatement of limitations represented by the time and volume of data traveling through the network will reflect in a lower connection cost, enabling more people to afford a connection to the internet and adopt the technology.

Amazon will continue to take advantage of its position as the most popular online retail website in the world. According to a 2020 survey published by Statista, the e-commerce giant recorded the highest average traffic per month, accounting for almost 45% of the total aggregate of the first 10 online retailers in the world. In 2020, Amazon.com hit an average of nearly 3.7 billion visitors in terms of monthly traffic, followed by 1 billion visitors on eBay's ( EBAY, Financial) platform.

E-commerce is not its only business, however. Amazon also engages in fierce competition with other web giants with regard to cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence, and is doing well in these markets. Even though Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) and Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG, Financial) ( GOOGL, Financial) have seen their revenues grow at a rate of 60% to 67% in 2020, Amazon's cloud computing controls about 40% of the overall market.

As for short-term catalysts, should the Covid-19 pandemic flare up due to new variants (against which current vaccines seem to have lower protection), it might be necessary to reintroduce restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, giving a new impetus to online shopping. Analysts forecast total revenue reaching $490.3 billion in 2021, but if people are forced to stay home again due to the delta mutation, Amazon may easily hit $510 billion in total revenue this year, which should give a strong boost to the share price.

While the company appears to be in good standing, is there anything shareholders should be worried about?

Recent ad-hoc legislation that would prevent web giants like Amazon from abusing the power derived from a too-dominant position in global trade could be one area of concern. There have also been discussions about establishing stricter taxes for Amazon and other tech giants, mainly to prevent these companies from diverting profits toward so-called tax-haven countries. With regard to this point, attendees of the recent G7 summit agreed to set a global minimum corporate tax that these multinational corporations will have to pay.

Regardless, shareholders of Amazon should not be too worried about these actions. Due to its popularity and its role in the global economy, these decisions should not pose too much of a threat to the company's operations.

Shares of Amazon were trading at $3,675.74 on Wednesday, for a 52-week range of $2,871 to $3,685.48, a price-earnings ratio of 69.95 and a price-sales ratio of 4.49.

Wall Street has issued a buy recommendation rating with an average target price of $4,274.13 per share.