New Industrial Building Under Construction at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New Industrial Building Under Construction at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tejon Ranch Co./Majestic Realty Co. Joint Venture building its third new building, a 630,000-square-foot Class-A industrial facility

TEJON RANCH, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (: TRC) announced today it has commenced construction of an approximate 630,000-square-foot speculative industrial building at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) with its joint venture partner Majestic Realty Co., the nation’s largest privately-held industrial developer.

The new building is located on a +/-39-acre site fronting Interstate 5, immediately to the north of two other industrial facilities built by Tejon-Majestic joint ventures in 2017 and 2019. At 629,274 square feet, the new building is the largest of the three, the other two being 480,480 and 579,040 square feet respectively. Tejon and Majestic also own a fully leased 651,909 industrial building on the west side of TRCC.

“Given the historical success we’ve enjoyed with our previous speculative building developments, with each of them leasing up in rapid fashion, the lack of vacant space within Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, and the level of demand inquiries we’re fielding for light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space out of Southern California and elsewhere, we wanted to move as quickly as possible to bring another new building online,” said Joseph N. Rentfro, Tejon Ranch Co.’s Executive Vice President of Real Estate. “Whoever occupies the space will find our adjacency to Interstate 5 and proximity to both the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach as well as California’s population centers – and our affordable lease rates, abundant and high-quality labor pool, along with the opportunity to apply for tax incentives through the County of Kern’s AdvanceKern initiative, to be uniquely valuable benefits to locating business operations at Tejon.”

“Beginning with our initial partnership agreement in 2016, we’ve remained incredibly bullish about Tejon Ranch and we’re excited to be underway on our third new building with a partner that sees and is committed to implementing a development vision through the same long-term lens,” said Majestic Realty Co. Vice President Tom Simmons. “Everything we’ve built here has leased up quickly and we begin this next chapter in our partnership with a well-established foundation, tremendous momentum and strong fundamentals. This is an opportunity to expand our footprint directly on Interstate 5 and continue to extend the market with the delivery of another cost-effective, world-class product that will attract world-class tenants.”

The building’s location directly on the east side of I-5, just north of the I-5/Laval Road interchange, offers immediate access to California’s principal north/south highway, easy connections to the LA basin, the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, and the ability to provide next day delivery service to 40 million consumers. The Class-A cross-dock distribution facility will feature a 36-foot clear height, a 7” minimum floor slab, ESFR sprinkler system, 136 dock high doors, 210 trailer parking stalls and 458 vehicle parking stalls. A 185-foot-wide truck court will allow for maximum efficiency and maneuverability.

The new building is expected to be ready for occupancy by mid-year 2022.

Mike McCrary, managing director of JLL, will serve as the listing broker for the new development.

About Tejon Ranch Commerce Center
The Tejon Ranch Commerce Center is located at the junction of Interstate 5 and Highway 99, approximately 40 minutes north of Santa Clarita. The 1,450-acre industrial/commercial complex is already home to major distribution centers for Camping World, Caterpillar, Dollar General, Famous Footwear, IKEA and L’Oréal USA’s professional salon distribution company, SalonCentric.

About Tejon Ranch Co.
Tejon Ranch Co. (: TRC) is a growth-oriented, fully diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. Tejon Ranch Co. is positioned for growth with its fully operational commercial/industrial real estate development and three master planned residential communities on the horizon.

About Majestic Realty Co.

Majestic Realty Co. is the largest, privately held developer and owner of master-planned business parks in the United States. With approximately 87-million-square-feet in its portfolio, Majestic provides real estate solutions for tenants large and small, creating jobs, tax revenue and community benefits across the country. Headquartered in southern California, Majestic has regional offices in Atlanta; Bethlehem, PA; Dallas, Fort Worth and Laredo, Texas; Denver/Aurora, CO; Las Vegas; Phoenix; and Portland, OR. For more information: https://www.majesticrealty.com/

CONTACT:
Barry Zoeller, Sr. VP, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
(661) 663-4212
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI3Njc3MSM0Mjg2OTU1IzIwMDc2NDI=
7e45f733-2caa-47c6-9c6f-da34ed5b984c

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment