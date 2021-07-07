Logo
Nu Skin Hosts Annual Force for Good Day to Give Back to Local Communities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

18th annual day of service allows Nu Skin employees, brand affiliates and families to learn, serve and empower local communities

PR Newswire

PROVO, Utah, July 7, 2021

PROVO, Utah, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nu Skin (NYSE: NUS) is hosting its annual Force for Good Day as part of its commitment to humanitarian efforts both locally and globally. It is a day set aside for Nu Skin brand affiliates, employees and their families to participate in local service projects focused on benefiting the lives of thousands of at-risk children around the globe.

Nu_Skin_Logo.jpg

The company's Force for Good Day projects support the company's broader humanitarian efforts including improving the lives of children, nourishing future generations, caring for our planet and investing in local communities.

This year at Nu Skin's global headquarters, employees and their families will be working with the Boys and Girls Club, the Franklin Community Center, The Elizabeth Smart Foundation and KultureCity. After receiving educational training on keeping children safe and understanding the needs of those with disabilities, participants will work together to create 2,600 items including backpacks filled with books and learning materials, flashcards for second language learners, trauma and sensory kits and blankets.

"Nu Skin's force for good culture is something we live year-round, and Force for Good Day is a focused effort to bring everyone together to serve in our communities," said Ryan Napierski, president and CEO-elect. "Our annual Force for Good day especially inspires our global brand affiliates, customers, and employees to dedicate their resources and time to help children in need, while celebrating the impact we have made on hundreds of thousands of children around the world. Whether at home or abroad, Nu Skin always strives to be a force for good."

Global Force for Good Day Projects

A sample of this year's global Force for Good Day projects includes:

  • Japan – During the month of June, employees participated in a food drive for single-parent households, hosted a television broadcast focusing on nutritional assistance and educational support and encouraged the continuation of recycling to help employees establish sustainable practices. 1,700 stationery kits will be sent to nursing homes in regions affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake.
  • Europe – During June, employees collectively walked, ran, and cycled 5,000 km to raise funds for local charities.
  • Korea – In July, Nu Skin employees are partnering with the Korean Red Cross to give 300 low-income families gift boxes with needed sanitation and medical supplies.
  • Additional markets still experiencing greater pandemic restrictions have continued to provide COVID-19 relief in their markets. Several plan to schedule their projects later in the year as restrictions are lifted.

About Nu Skin
Founded more than 35 years ago, Nu Skin develops and distributes innovative consumer products, offering a comprehensive line of premium-quality beauty and wellness solutions. The company builds upon its scientific expertise in both skin care and nutrition to continually develop innovative product brands that include the Nu Skin® personal care brand, the Pharmanex® nutrition brand, and most recently, the ageLOC® anti-aging brand. The ageLOC brand has generated a loyal following for such products as the ageLOC LumiSpa skin cleansing and treatment device, ageLOC Youth nutritional supplement, the ageLOC Me® customized skin care system, as well as the ageLOC TR90® weight management and body shaping system. Nu Skin sells its products through a global network of sales leaders in Asia, the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Pacific. As a long-standing member of direct selling associations globally, Nu Skin is committed to the industry's consumer guidelines that protect and support those who sell and purchase its products through the direct selling channel. Nu Skin International is a wholly owned subsidiary of NSE, which is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: NUS). More information is available at nuskin.com.

Nu Skin Social Media Channels

fb.com/nuskin twitter.com/nuskin instagram.com/nuskin fb.com/ForceForGood

favicon.png?sn=LA35100&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nu-skin-hosts-annual-force-for-good-day-to-give-back-to-local-communities-301327116.html

SOURCE Nu Skin Enterprises

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA35100&Transmission_Id=202107071200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA35100&DateId=20210707
