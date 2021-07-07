FX Industry Ranks BNY Mellon First in 18 Categories in 2021 Euromoney FX Survey

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has performed strongly in the 2021 Euromoney FX Survey, topping the rankings in 18 categories, based upon the opinion of FX clients, peers and other currency market participants.

To summarize the firm's performance in the 2021 rankings by region:

Global

No.1: Real-Money Overall Market Leader

No.1: Overall Best Service

No.1: Ability in EM currencies

No.1: Client Algorithmic Trading Execution

No.1: Research

No.1: Salesforce

No.1: Leveraged Funds, Overall Best Service

No.1: Leveraged Funds, Research

No.1: Leveraged Funds, Salesforce

No.1: Leveraged Funds, Best Customer Service

Americas

No.1: Overall Best Service

No.1: Research

No.1: Salesforce

No.1: Best Customer Service

Western Europe

No.1: Overall Best Service

No.1: Ability in EM currencies

No.1: Client Algorithmic Trading Execution

No.1: Salesforce

In the overall general rankings of FX liquidity providers, BNY Mellon ranked 13th, up from 15th in 2020 and 17th in 2019. When only bank liquidity providers are considered, BNY Mellon climbed to ninth place.

"We are absolutely thrilled with our performance in this year's Euromoney FX Survey," said Jason Vitale, Global Head of FX at BNY Mellon. "We've built a modern, highly digital offering that allows us to provide clients everything they need across FX execution, hedging, custody and payments, all in one place."

"As such, it is hugely gratifying to hear from our clients and peers that these investments are being recognized and that they are making a difference for currency market participants," Vitale added.

The Euromoney FX survey is conducted annually and is regarded as the most comprehensive quantitative and qualitative study carried out into the global currency markets. The 2021 survey was the 43rd iteration of the rankings. In the 2020 survey, Euromoney received almost 1,600 responses from consumers of FX liquidity, representing total FX consumption of more than $104 trillion.

ABOUT BNY MELLON

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:

Peter Madigan

[email protected]

+1 212 815 2308

Nina Truman

[email protected]

+1 212 815 2006

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fx-industry-ranks-bny-mellon-first-in-18-categories-in-2021-euromoney-fx-survey-301326976.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon