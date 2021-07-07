Logo
FX Industry Ranks BNY Mellon First in 18 Categories in 2021 Euromoney FX Survey

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has performed strongly in the 2021 Euromoney FX Survey, topping the rankings in 18 categories, based upon the opinion of FX clients, peers and other currency market participants.

bny_mellon_logo.jpg

To summarize the firm's performance in the 2021 rankings by region:

Global
No.1: Real-Money Overall Market Leader
No.1: Overall Best Service
No.1: Ability in EM currencies
No.1: Client Algorithmic Trading Execution
No.1: Research
No.1: Salesforce
No.1: Leveraged Funds, Overall Best Service
No.1: Leveraged Funds, Research
No.1: Leveraged Funds, Salesforce
No.1: Leveraged Funds, Best Customer Service

Americas
No.1: Overall Best Service
No.1: Research
No.1: Salesforce
No.1: Best Customer Service

Western Europe
No.1: Overall Best Service
No.1: Ability in EM currencies
No.1: Client Algorithmic Trading Execution
No.1: Salesforce

In the overall general rankings of FX liquidity providers, BNY Mellon ranked 13th, up from 15th in 2020 and 17th in 2019. When only bank liquidity providers are considered, BNY Mellon climbed to ninth place.

"We are absolutely thrilled with our performance in this year's Euromoney FX Survey," said Jason Vitale, Global Head of FX at BNY Mellon. "We've built a modern, highly digital offering that allows us to provide clients everything they need across FX execution, hedging, custody and payments, all in one place."

"As such, it is hugely gratifying to hear from our clients and peers that these investments are being recognized and that they are making a difference for currency market participants," Vitale added.

The Euromoney FX survey is conducted annually and is regarded as the most comprehensive quantitative and qualitative study carried out into the global currency markets. The 2021 survey was the 43rd iteration of the rankings. In the 2020 survey, Euromoney received almost 1,600 responses from consumers of FX liquidity, representing total FX consumption of more than $104 trillion.

ABOUT BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of March 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $41.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.2 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

Contact:
Peter Madigan
[email protected]
+1 212 815 2308

Nina Truman
[email protected]
+1 212 815 2006

favicon.png?sn=NY35041&sd=2021-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fx-industry-ranks-bny-mellon-first-in-18-categories-in-2021-euromoney-fx-survey-301326976.html

SOURCE BNY Mellon

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY35041&Transmission_Id=202107071200PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY35041&DateId=20210707
