3 Financially Solid Stock Picks for Value Investors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

3 Financially Solid Stock Picks for Value Investors

These companies meet Benjamin Graham's key criteria

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Jul 07, 2021

Summary

  • Deckers Outdoor, Legend Biotech and Rogers all have strong balance sheets.
  • They appear to be strong enough to prevent any solvency issues in the short, medium and long term.
  • Wall Street recommends these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Benjamin Graham, the pioneer of value investing, recommended searching for stocks that have a current ratio higher than 2 and more working capital than long-term debt.

When the current ratio is higher than 2, the company has managed to produce more than enough liquidity to pay back its short-term creditors. The ratio is calculated as total current assets divided by total current liabilities.

When the working capital surpasses the long-term debt substantially, it means the business will likely be able to keep on honoring its long-term debt obligations. The working capital is the difference between total current assets and total current liabilities.

Thus, investors could be interested in the following stocks since they meet the above criteria.

Deckers Outdoor

The first stock that makes the cut is Deckers Outdoor Corp. (

DECK, Financial), a Goleta, California-based designer and seller of casual and high-performing footwear and apparel.

The stock has a current ratio of 3.52 versus the industry median of 1.7.

Deckers Outdoor has trailing 12-month working capital of about $1.18 billion and no long-term debt as of the most recent fiscal year.

1412820927498014720.png

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength.

The share price was at $391.475 in early trading on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a 52-week range of $184.21 to $396.23.

1412820931499380736.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of about $419.92 per share for the stock.

Legend Biotech

The second stock that meets the criteria is Legend Biotech Corp. (

LEGN, Financial). Based in Somerset, New Jersey, the company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developer of novel treatments for multiple myeloma, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia and T cell lymphoma in North America and internationally.

The stock has a current ratio of 3.26, versus the industry median of 5.91.

Legend Biotech has trailing 12-month working capital of about $431.69 million and no long-term debt as of the most recent fiscal year.

1412820938927493120.png

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength.

The stock was trading around $39.6 on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a 52-week range of $23.41to $42.74.

1412820941964169216.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $52.75 per share for the stock.

Rogers

The third stock that qualifies is Rogers Corp. (

ROG, Financial). Based in Chandler, Arizona, the company manufactures circuit and engineered materials as well as ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions that are used in various applications in wireless infrastructure, aerospace and defense, connected devices, automotive and wired infrastructure.

The stock has a current ratio of 3.9, which is more appealing than the industry median of 1.96.

Rogers has trailing 12-month working capital of $362.67 million and long-term debt of $25 million as of the most recent fiscal year.

1412820945466413056.png

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength.

The stock traded around $198.59 per share on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a 52-week range of $95.69 to $206.13.

1412820947693588480.png

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $248.40 per share for the stock.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment