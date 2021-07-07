Logo
Applied Industrial Technologies Unveils New 2021-2022 Industrial Products Catalog Featuring More Than 30,000 Products

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 07, 2021
Article's Main Image

Applied Industrial Technologies (

NYSE:AIT, Financial) has announced the release of its annual Product Catalog for 2021/2022. More than 30,000 specially selected industrial products are included in this latest edition, making it a functional and reliable resource for MRO and OEM customers looking for high-quality parts, service and support to manage their operations efficiently.

The Product Catalog features Applied’s most popular industrial and maintenance supplies from nearly 200 trusted manufacturers, ranging from tools, cleaners, bearings and power transmission components, to safety and PPE products, hydraulics and pneumatics, and much more. In addition, the catalog continues to include a valuable 48-page Technical Section that contains formulas, conversion tables, selection guides, troubleshooting guides, MRO tips, and other important information for product and systems knowledge.

“The Applied® Product Catalog remains an excellent tool that offers customers choice and convenience, backed by our position and expertise as a leading distributor and technical solutions provider,” says Jason Vasquez, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “By selecting and organizing our most popular parts, we help simplify our customers’ decision-making and procurement process. The catalog is also available in print and digital formats, giving customers the option to choose the one that best suits their preference, usage and business needs,” adds Vasquez.

Print copies of this new catalog are available for no charge at more than 300 Applied® service centers around the country, or may be requested online at www.applied.com%2Frequestacatalog or by calling 866-351-3464. For customers interested in the digital version, it is accessible through the mobile app available in iTunes® or Google Play™ or online at http%3A%2F%2Fcatalog.applied.com.

About Applied®
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

iTunes is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Google Play is a trademark of Google Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210707005667r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005667/en/

